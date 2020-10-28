Global Blown Film Extruder Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Blown Film Extruder market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Blown Film Extruder market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Blown Film Extrusion is an established process which is used to manufacture a wide range of commodity & specialized plastic films for the packaging industry. Also known as Film Blowing Process, this extrusion process generally comprises extrusion of molten thermoplastic tube and its constant inflation to several times of its initial diameter. This forms a thin, tubular product which may be used directly, or indirectly by slitting it to create a flat film.
The global average price of Blown Film Extruder is in the decreasing trend, from 806 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 750 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Blown Film Extruder includes 5 Layers, 3 Layers, 7 Layers and Other, and the proportion of 5 Layers in 2016 is about 48%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
Europe region is the largest supplier of Blown Film Extruder, with a production market share nearly 60% in 2016. China is the second largest supplier of Blown Film Extruder, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2016.
Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2016. Following China, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.
Market competition is not intense. Reifenhauser, HOSOKAWA ALPINE, Macchi, JINMING MACHINERY and POLYSTAR MACHINERY are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Blown Film Extruder Market
In 2019, the global Blown Film Extruder market size was US$ 979.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1374.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Blown Film Extruder Scope and Market Size
Blown Film Extruder market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blown Film Extruder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Blown Film Extruder market is segmented into
3 Layers
5 Layers
7 Layers
Other
Segment by Application, the Blown Film Extruder market is segmented into
Consumer& Food Packaging
Industry Packaging
Agricultural Film
Bags
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Blown Film Extruder Market Share Analysis
Blown Film Extruder market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Blown Film Extruder product introduction, recent developments, Blown Film Extruder sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
W&H
Reifenhauser
HOSOKAWA ALPINE
Macchi
Davis-Standard
Bandera
JINMING MACHINERY
POLYSTAR MACHINERY
SML Extrusion
KUNG HSING PLASTIC
Macro
