Global Blown Film Extruder Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Blown Film Extrusion is an established process which is used to manufacture a wide range of commodity & specialized plastic films for the packaging industry. Also known as Film Blowing Process, this extrusion process generally comprises extrusion of molten thermoplastic tube and its constant inflation to several times of its initial diameter. This forms a thin, tubular product which may be used directly, or indirectly by slitting it to create a flat film.

The global average price of Blown Film Extruder is in the decreasing trend, from 806 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 750 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Blown Film Extruder includes 5 Layers, 3 Layers, 7 Layers and Other, and the proportion of 5 Layers in 2016 is about 48%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Blown Film Extruder, with a production market share nearly 60% in 2016. China is the second largest supplier of Blown Film Extruder, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2016.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2016. Following China, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

Market competition is not intense. Reifenhauser, HOSOKAWA ALPINE, Macchi, JINMING MACHINERY and POLYSTAR MACHINERY are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In 2019, the global Blown Film Extruder market size was US$ 979.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1374.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.

Blown Film Extruder market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blown Film Extruder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Blown Film Extruder market is segmented into

3 Layers

5 Layers

7 Layers

Other

Segment by Application, the Blown Film Extruder market is segmented into

Consumer& Food Packaging

Industry Packaging

Agricultural Film

Bags

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Blown Film Extruder market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Blown Film Extruder product introduction, recent developments, Blown Film Extruder sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

W&H

Reifenhauser

HOSOKAWA ALPINE

Macchi

Davis-Standard

Bandera

JINMING MACHINERY

POLYSTAR MACHINERY

SML Extrusion

KUNG HSING PLASTIC

Macro

