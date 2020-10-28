Global Torque tools Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Torque tools market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Torque tools market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Torque tools，which includes torque screwdrivers，torque wrenches and torque multipliers and torque meters.
Currently, there are several players in the SEAK Torque market, such as Facom, Proto, Stahlwille, Tonichi, King Tony, Gedore, etc.
The consumption revenue of SEAK Torque Market is about 35 mil USD and the sales is about 162587 units in 2016.
Korea is the largest consumption of SEAK Torque Market, with a sales revenue market share nearly 34.71% in 2016. The second place is Indonesia with the sales revenue market share over 24.54% in 2016.
Mechanical torque wrench occupies the main share, but Electronic Torque wrench will occupy more.
The largest application is Automotive – Repair & Aftermarket in 2016, and Automotive – Manufacturing application is growing fast.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Torque tools Market
Global Torque tools Scope and Market Size
Torque tools market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Torque tools market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Torque tools market is segmented into
Adjustable Click
Preset Click
Electronic Torque
Torque Testers
Screwdriver Torque
Dial Torque
Torque Multipliers
Interchangeable Heads
Segment by Application, the Torque tools market is segmented into
Aviation & Aerospace
Oil & Gas
Power Generation
Automotive–Manufacturing
Automotive–Repair & Aftermarket
Heavy Duty Equipment & Engines
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Torque tools Market Share Analysis
Torque tools market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Torque tools product introduction, recent developments, Torque tools sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Facom
Proto
Stahlwille
Tohnichi
King Tony
Gedore
…
