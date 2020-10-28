In this report, the Global Torque tools market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Torque tools market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-torque-tools-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



Torque tools，which includes torque screwdrivers，torque wrenches and torque multipliers and torque meters.

Currently, there are several players in the SEAK Torque market, such as Facom, Proto, Stahlwille, Tonichi, King Tony, Gedore, etc.

The consumption revenue of SEAK Torque Market is about 35 mil USD and the sales is about 162587 units in 2016.

Korea is the largest consumption of SEAK Torque Market, with a sales revenue market share nearly 34.71% in 2016. The second place is Indonesia with the sales revenue market share over 24.54% in 2016.

Mechanical torque wrench occupies the main share, but Electronic Torque wrench will occupy more.

The largest application is Automotive – Repair & Aftermarket in 2016, and Automotive – Manufacturing application is growing fast.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Torque tools Market

In 2019, the global Torque tools market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Torque tools Scope and Market Size

Torque tools market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Torque tools market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Torque tools market is segmented into

Adjustable Click

Preset Click

Electronic Torque

Torque Testers

Screwdriver Torque

Dial Torque

Torque Multipliers

Interchangeable Heads

Segment by Application, the Torque tools market is segmented into

Aviation & Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Automotive–Manufacturing

Automotive–Repair & Aftermarket

Heavy Duty Equipment & Engines

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Torque tools Market Share Analysis

Torque tools market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Torque tools product introduction, recent developments, Torque tools sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Facom

Proto

Stahlwille

Tohnichi

King Tony

Gedore

…

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-torque-tools-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Torque tools market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Torque tools markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Torque tools Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Torque tools market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Torque tools market

Challenges to market growth for Global Torque tools manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Torque tools Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com