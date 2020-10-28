Global Industrial Filtration Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Filtration Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Filtration Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Air purifiers are used in industry to remove impurities such as CO2 from air before processing. Pressure swing adsorbers or other adsorption techniques are typically used for this.
MANN+HUMMEL, Pentair dominated the market, with accounted for 18.77%, 17.03% of the Industrial Filtration Equipment production value market share in 2016 respectively. Donaldson, and Clarcor Inc are the key players and accounted for 5.56%, 4.80% respectively of the overall Industrial Filtration Equipment market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in USA and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field.
North America is the largest consumption region of Industrial Filtration Equipment, with a consumption market share nearly 27.62% in 2016. The second place is Europe; following North America with the consumption market share over 21.11% in 2016. In Asia region, with the acceleration of consumer demand, it promotes the demand growth of Industrial Filtration Equipment, especially in China.
The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.
Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
In 2019, the global Industrial Filtration Equipment market size was US$ 23020 million and it is expected to reach US$ 29170 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.
Segment by Type, the Industrial Filtration Equipment market is segmented into
Air
Liquid
Dust
Segment by Application, the Industrial Filtration Equipment market is segmented into
Manufacturing (including food, chemical, paper industry)
Power Generation
Mining & Metallurgy Industry
Oil & Gas
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
The major companies include:
MANN+HUMMEL
Pentair
Donaldson,
Clarcor Inc
Camfil AB
American Air Filter
CECO Environmental
Eaton
3M
Ahlstrom
Nederman
Wuxi YNT Petrochemical Machinery Equipment
