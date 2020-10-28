Global Industrial Filtration Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Industrial Filtration Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Industrial Filtration Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Air purifiers are used in industry to remove impurities such as CO2 from air before processing. Pressure swing adsorbers or other adsorption techniques are typically used for this.

MANN+HUMMEL, Pentair dominated the market, with accounted for 18.77%, 17.03% of the Industrial Filtration Equipment production value market share in 2016 respectively. Donaldson, and Clarcor Inc are the key players and accounted for 5.56%, 4.80% respectively of the overall Industrial Filtration Equipment market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in USA and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field.

North America is the largest consumption region of Industrial Filtration Equipment, with a consumption market share nearly 27.62% in 2016. The second place is Europe; following North America with the consumption market share over 21.11% in 2016. In Asia region, with the acceleration of consumer demand, it promotes the demand growth of Industrial Filtration Equipment, especially in China.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Filtration Equipment Market

In 2019, the global Industrial Filtration Equipment market size was US$ 23020 million and it is expected to reach US$ 29170 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Industrial Filtration Equipment Scope and Market Size

Industrial Filtration Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Filtration Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Industrial Filtration Equipment market is segmented into

Air

Liquid

Dust

Segment by Application, the Industrial Filtration Equipment market is segmented into

Manufacturing (including food, chemical, paper industry)

Power Generation

Mining & Metallurgy Industry

Oil & Gas

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Filtration Equipment Market Share Analysis

Industrial Filtration Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Filtration Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Filtration Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

MANN+HUMMEL

Pentair

Donaldson,

Clarcor Inc

Camfil AB

American Air Filter

CECO Environmental

Eaton

3M

Ahlstrom

Nederman

Wuxi YNT Petrochemical Machinery Equipment

