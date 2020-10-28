Global Cutting Tools Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Cutting Tools market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cutting Tools market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In the context of machining, a cutting tool or cutter is any tool that is used to remove material from the workpiece by means of shear deformation. Cutting may be accomplished by single-point or multipoint tools. Single-point tools are used in turning, shaping, planing and similar operations, and remove material by means of one cutting edge. Machinery Industry and drilling tools are often multipoint tools. Energy Industry tools are also multipoint tools. Each grain of abrasive functions as a microscopic single-point cutting edge (although of high negative rake angle), and shears a tiny chip.

The major producers in the industry are Sandvik, IMC Group and Mitsubishi, accounting for 21.92%, 9.82% and 7.21% of revenue, respectively. By region, Europe has the highest share of income, with more than 31 percent in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cutting Tools Market

In 2019, the global Cutting Tools market size was US$ 22820 million and it is expected to reach US$ 29600 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Cutting Tools Scope and Market Size

Cutting Tools market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cutting Tools market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Cutting Tools market is segmented into

Cemented Carbide

High Speed Steel

Ceramics

Diamond

Others

Segment by Application, the Cutting Tools market is segmented into

Machinery Industry

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Energy Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Cutting Tools Market Share Analysis

Cutting Tools market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Cutting Tools product introduction, recent developments, Cutting Tools sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Sandvik

IMC Group

Mitsubishi

Kennametal

OSG

Sumitomo Electric

Mapal

Kyocera

Nachi-Fujikoshi

YG-1

Shanghai Tool

ZCCCT

Union Tool

Korloy

LMT

Ceratizit

Guhring

Tivoly

Tiangong

Harbin No.1 Tool

