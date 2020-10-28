Global Cutting Tools Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Cutting Tools market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cutting Tools market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In the context of machining, a cutting tool or cutter is any tool that is used to remove material from the workpiece by means of shear deformation. Cutting may be accomplished by single-point or multipoint tools. Single-point tools are used in turning, shaping, planing and similar operations, and remove material by means of one cutting edge. Machinery Industry and drilling tools are often multipoint tools. Energy Industry tools are also multipoint tools. Each grain of abrasive functions as a microscopic single-point cutting edge (although of high negative rake angle), and shears a tiny chip.
The major producers in the industry are Sandvik, IMC Group and Mitsubishi, accounting for 21.92%, 9.82% and 7.21% of revenue, respectively. By region, Europe has the highest share of income, with more than 31 percent in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cutting Tools Market
In 2019, the global Cutting Tools market size was US$ 22820 million and it is expected to reach US$ 29600 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Cutting Tools Scope and Market Size
Cutting Tools market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cutting Tools market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Cutting Tools market is segmented into
Cemented Carbide
High Speed Steel
Ceramics
Diamond
Others
Segment by Application, the Cutting Tools market is segmented into
Machinery Industry
Automotive Industry
Aerospace Industry
Energy Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Cutting Tools Market Share Analysis
Cutting Tools market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Cutting Tools product introduction, recent developments, Cutting Tools sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Sandvik
IMC Group
Mitsubishi
Kennametal
OSG
Sumitomo Electric
Mapal
Kyocera
Nachi-Fujikoshi
YG-1
Shanghai Tool
ZCCCT
Union Tool
Korloy
LMT
Ceratizit
Guhring
Tivoly
Tiangong
Harbin No.1 Tool
