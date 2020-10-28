Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Small Caliber Ammunition market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Small Caliber Ammunition market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Small caliber ammunition is .50 caliber and below. Conventional small caliber ammunition in production and deployment consists of 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm, 9 mm, 10- and 12-gauge, .22 caliber, .30 caliber, .38 caliber, .45 caliber, .300 WinMag and .50 caliber.
Global small caliber ammunition production volume from 11890 million rounds in 2011 increased to 12900 million rounds in 2015. We predicted that the global small caliber ammunition production volume will increase to 15390 million rounds in 2022; annual increase rate is 2.40% from 2017 to 2022.
Because small caliber ammunition is a kind of weapons, so its marketing channels are different from the general products. The deal between the manufacturers and consumers are supervised by each government. So there are few agents in this industry, exclude black market.
The major raw material for small caliber ammunition is copper, aluminum, gunpowder, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of small caliber ammunition industry.
According to the different caliber, small caliber ammunition can be divided into four major types, namely 5.56 mm caliber, 7.62 mm caliber, 9 mm caliber and 12.7 mm caliber. The biggest of consumption of small caliber ammunition is 5.56 mm caliber product, is 7400 million rounds, accounts for about 57.22% in 2015.
Small arms ammunition will be available in its present form for the foreseeable future. Its function will continue to be to propel a projectile over a distance to strike a target. Variations in the material and design of this ammunition will be in response to the specific needs of the many s of small arms users.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market
In 2019, the global Small Caliber Ammunition market size was US$ 6387.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7863.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Small Caliber Ammunition Scope and Market Size
Small Caliber Ammunition market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Small Caliber Ammunition market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Small Caliber Ammunition market is segmented into
5.56mm Caliber
7.62mm Caliber
9 mm Caliber
12.7 mm Caliber
Segment by Application, the Small Caliber Ammunition market is segmented into
Military
Law Enforcement
Civilian
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Small Caliber Ammunition Market Share Analysis
Small Caliber Ammunition market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Small Caliber Ammunition product introduction, recent developments, Small Caliber Ammunition sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Orbital Atk
Vista Outdoors
Olin (Winchester Ammunition)
FN Herstal
Nammo As
Rosoboronexport
CBC Ammo
IMI (Israel Military Industries)
BAE Systems
General Dynamics
Nexter
Denel Soc (Denel Pmp)
Remington Outdoor
Ruag (Ruag Ammotec AG)
Australian Munitions
Liberty Ammunition
Poongsan Defense
China North Industries (NORINCO)
CSGC
