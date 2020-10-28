In this report, the Global Small Caliber Ammunition market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Small Caliber Ammunition market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-small-caliber-ammunition-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



Small caliber ammunition is .50 caliber and below. Conventional small caliber ammunition in production and deployment consists of 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm, 9 mm, 10- and 12-gauge, .22 caliber, .30 caliber, .38 caliber, .45 caliber, .300 WinMag and .50 caliber.

Global small caliber ammunition production volume from 11890 million rounds in 2011 increased to 12900 million rounds in 2015. We predicted that the global small caliber ammunition production volume will increase to 15390 million rounds in 2022; annual increase rate is 2.40% from 2017 to 2022.

Because small caliber ammunition is a kind of weapons, so its marketing channels are different from the general products. The deal between the manufacturers and consumers are supervised by each government. So there are few agents in this industry, exclude black market.

The major raw material for small caliber ammunition is copper, aluminum, gunpowder, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of small caliber ammunition industry.

According to the different caliber, small caliber ammunition can be divided into four major types, namely 5.56 mm caliber, 7.62 mm caliber, 9 mm caliber and 12.7 mm caliber. The biggest of consumption of small caliber ammunition is 5.56 mm caliber product, is 7400 million rounds, accounts for about 57.22% in 2015.

Small arms ammunition will be available in its present form for the foreseeable future. Its function will continue to be to propel a projectile over a distance to strike a target. Variations in the material and design of this ammunition will be in response to the specific needs of the many s of small arms users.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market

In 2019, the global Small Caliber Ammunition market size was US$ 6387.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7863.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Small Caliber Ammunition Scope and Market Size

Small Caliber Ammunition market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Small Caliber Ammunition market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Small Caliber Ammunition market is segmented into

5.56mm Caliber

7.62mm Caliber

9 mm Caliber

12.7 mm Caliber

Segment by Application, the Small Caliber Ammunition market is segmented into

Military

Law Enforcement

Civilian

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Small Caliber Ammunition Market Share Analysis

Small Caliber Ammunition market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Small Caliber Ammunition product introduction, recent developments, Small Caliber Ammunition sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Orbital Atk

Vista Outdoors

Olin (Winchester Ammunition)

FN Herstal

Nammo As

Rosoboronexport

CBC Ammo

IMI (Israel Military Industries)

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Nexter

Denel Soc (Denel Pmp)

Remington Outdoor

Ruag (Ruag Ammotec AG)

Australian Munitions

Liberty Ammunition

Poongsan Defense

China North Industries (NORINCO)

CSGC

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-small-caliber-ammunition-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com