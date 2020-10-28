Global Pallet Conveyor Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Pallet Conveyor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pallet Conveyor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pallet Conveyor is a type of conveyor that transport pallets from one point to another. It is also a mechanically-operated material handling equipment, which are used to transport material within premises.

The Pallet Conveyor industry concentration is not very high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Intelligrated and Ssi Schaefer have relative higher level of product’s quality. Europe players are concentrated in Germany, like Ssi Schaefer, Dematic, Bosch Rexroth, Beumer, Krones and Witron.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as Dematic whose plant is located in Jiangsu province. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of around 35%, followed by North America with 25% in 2017. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 5.77%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pallet Conveyor Market

In 2019, the global Pallet Conveyor market size was US$ 1097.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1571.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Pallet Conveyor Scope and Market Size

Pallet Conveyor market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pallet Conveyor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Pallet Conveyor market is segmented into

Drag Chain

Roller (driven or gravity)

Plastic Type

Slat Type

Segment by Application, the Pallet Conveyor market is segmented into

Retail/Logistic

Industrial

Food

Beverage (separate from Food)

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Pallet Conveyor Market Share Analysis

Pallet Conveyor market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Pallet Conveyor product introduction, recent developments, Pallet Conveyor sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Ssi Schaefer

Daifuku

Dematic

Intelligrated

Swisslog

MSK Covertech

TGW Logistic

Mecalux

Hytrol

Beumer

System Logistic

Interroll

Krones

Damon

Witron

Knapp

inform

Okura

Bastian Solutions

KG Logistics

Omni Yoshida

Jiangsu Huazh

Pro Tech

