Global Pallet Conveyor Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Pallet Conveyor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Pallet Conveyor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Pallet Conveyor is a type of conveyor that transport pallets from one point to another. It is also a mechanically-operated material handling equipment, which are used to transport material within premises.
The Pallet Conveyor industry concentration is not very high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Intelligrated and Ssi Schaefer have relative higher level of product’s quality. Europe players are concentrated in Germany, like Ssi Schaefer, Dematic, Bosch Rexroth, Beumer, Krones and Witron.
Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as Dematic whose plant is located in Jiangsu province. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market.
The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of around 35%, followed by North America with 25% in 2017. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 5.77%.
We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Pallet Conveyor Market
In 2019, the global Pallet Conveyor market size was US$ 1097.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1571.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Pallet Conveyor Scope and Market Size
Pallet Conveyor market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pallet Conveyor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Pallet Conveyor market is segmented into
Drag Chain
Roller (driven or gravity)
Plastic Type
Slat Type
Segment by Application, the Pallet Conveyor market is segmented into
Retail/Logistic
Industrial
Food
Beverage (separate from Food)
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Pallet Conveyor Market Share Analysis
Pallet Conveyor market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Pallet Conveyor product introduction, recent developments, Pallet Conveyor sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Ssi Schaefer
Daifuku
Dematic
Intelligrated
Swisslog
MSK Covertech
TGW Logistic
Mecalux
Hytrol
Beumer
System Logistic
Interroll
Krones
Damon
Witron
Knapp
inform
Okura
Bastian Solutions
KG Logistics
Omni Yoshida
Jiangsu Huazh
Pro Tech
