Global Box Making Machines Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Boxes are used for packaging consumer and industrial goods. Packaging is best suited for shipping and transporting various products that are fragile in nature. These boxes are very durable and have high safety standards compared with the other modes of packaging such as cardboard packaging. Boxes handle pressure and can be stacked for easy and economical transportation. These boxes are safe to use as they do not have any sharp edges.

In terms of volume, the Sales of Box Making Machines was about 16421 Units in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 20820 Units by 2022. One trend in the market is smart packaging. Smart packaging is a recent trend that has started to gain popularity across various packaging products. All these years, recycling was popular among the packaging industry, especially in corrugated box packaging. In recycling, the whole box is dismantled and used for different purposes.

One driver in the market is the exponential growth in the e-commerce industry. The trend of e-commerce has been in existence since 2000 in the developed countries such as the US and the EU, but it has started gaining a huge momentum in the developing nations; the e-commerce industry has now penetrated in several unreached markets till now. The global e-commerce industry witnessed exponential growth in 2015 with most of this growth coming from B2B trading. With this trend, the e-commerce industry is anticipated to witness an exponential growth due to the growth in disposable incomes as well as the rise in internet penetration globally.

The key players are BCS Corrugated, Packsize, Fosber , Box on Demand (Panotec), EMBA Machinery, T-ROC, Zemat, Zhongke Packaging, MHI, Bxmkr, Miyakoshi Printing, Guangdong Hongming, Ming Wei, Lishunyuan, Standard Mechanical Works, Senior Paper Packaging and so on.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive. The study recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Box Making Machines Market

In 2019, the global Box Making Machines market size was US$ 2937.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3450.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Box Making Machines Scope and Market Size

Box Making Machines market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Box Making Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Box Making Machines market is segmented into

Semi-automatic

Fully-automatic

Segment by Application, the Box Making Machines market is segmented into

Food and Beverage

Electronics

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Clothing and Fabric

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Box Making Machines Market Share Analysis

Box Making Machines market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Box Making Machines product introduction, recent developments, Box Making Machines sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

BCS Corrugated

Packsize

Fosber

Box on Demand (Panotec)

EMBA Machinery

T-ROC

Zemat

Zhongke Packaging

MHI

Bxmkr

Miyakoshi Printing

Guangdong Hongming

Ming Wei

Lishunyuan

Standard Mechanical Works

Senior Paper Packaging

