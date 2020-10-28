Global Power Inverter Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Power Inverter market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Power Inverter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A power inverter, or inverter, is an electronic device or circuitry that changes direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC). This Report is aimed at the portable power inverter market.
The Power Inverter consumption volume was 3129.4 K Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 3347.8 K Units in 2017 and 4681.9 K Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.94% from 2017 to 2022. North America`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (33.77%) in 2016, followed by the Europe and China.
At present, the manufactures of Power Inverter are concentrated in North America, Europe, China and Asia(excluding China). China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 56% production share in 2016. The global leading players in this market are Bestek, NFA, Cobra, Kisae Technology, Rally, etc
The Power Inverter are mainly used by Car Appliances and Outdoor Application. The dominated application of Power Inverter is Car Appliances.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective, and convenient products, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Power Inverter Market
In 2019, the global Power Inverter market size was US$ 190.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 265.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Power Inverter Scope and Market Size
Power Inverter market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Inverter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Power Inverter market is segmented into
12V
24V
48V
48V and above
Segment by Application, the Power Inverter market is segmented into
Car Appliances
Outdoor Application
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Power Inverter Market Share Analysis
Power Inverter market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Power Inverter product introduction, recent developments, Power Inverter sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Bestek
NFA
Cobra
Kisae Technology
Rally
Energizer
Duracell
Meind
Stanley
Exeltech
Cotek
Samlex
Power Bright
Go Power
Wagan Tech
Magnum Energy
WEHO
Erayak
