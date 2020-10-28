Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Bakery Processing Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Bakery Processing Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The bakery processing equipment is the equipment, which is used to produce pastry, it mainly includes the mixer and ovens.
The Bakery Processing Equipment market is very dispersion market; the revenue of top 10 manufacturers accounts about 30% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.
The leading manufactures mainly are Middleby, Welbilt, ITW Food Equipment, Markel Food, Rheon, JBT , Buhler, Ali , Sinmag and RATIONAL. Middleby is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 5.6% in 2017. The next is Welbilt and ITW Food Equipment.
In 2019, the global Bakery Processing Equipment market size was US$ 11650 million and it is expected to reach US$ 18560 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026.
Bakery Processing Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bakery Processing Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Bakery Processing Equipment market is segmented into
Ovens
Mixers
Dividers
Molders
Other
Segment by Application, the Bakery Processing Equipment market is segmented into
Bread
Cakes & Pastries
Pizza Crusts
Cookies & Biscuits
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Bakery Processing Equipment Market Share Analysis
Bakery Processing Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Bakery Processing Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Bakery Processing Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Middleby
Welbilt
ITW Food Equipment
Markel Food
Rheon
JBT
Buhler
Ali
Sinmag
RATIONAL
MIWE
Wiesheu
WP Bakery
GEA
Rademaker
