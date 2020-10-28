In this report, the Global Nuclear Valves market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Nuclear Valves market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-nuclear-valves-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



Valves are devices that regulate, direct or control the flow of a fluid (gases, liquids, fluidized solids) by opening, or partially obstructing various passageways. Valves are used in many applications throughout the industrial, commercial, and residential industries. Nuclear valves refer to the valves especially applied in nuclear power plants.

The global nuclear valves sales is estimated to reach about 1161.5 K Units by the end of 2017, which is expected to get 2048.7 K Units in 2022. Overall, the nuclear valves products performance is positive with the current environment status.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the nuclear valves industry. The main market players internationally are Velan, Emerson (including Pentair Valves & Controls, Fisher Brand and etc.), Copes-Vulcan (SPX FLOW), IMI Nuclear, Henry Pratt, Samshin, Daher-Vanatome, KSB, BNL, Babcock Valves, Vector Valves and etc. Players in China like Jiangsu Shentong Valve, Zhonghe SuFa and Neway Valve are growing fast and achieve more and more nuclear valve orders from overseas market.

Europe is the biggest production areas for nuclear valves, taking about 26.34% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). North America followed the second, with about 24.85% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). In Consumption market, sales of nuclear valve in China will increases to 385.2 K Units in 2017 from 124.5 K Units in 2012, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. Europe ranks the second largest consumption area, with sales volume and market share of 164.7 K Units and 18.13% in 2016.

There are many different types of nuclear valves. Based on construction, the market can be segmented into: Globe Valve, Ball Valve, Butterfly Valves, Gate Valves, Diaphragm Valves and etc. Globe Valve and Diaphragm Valves are the most commonly used types, with market share of 28.89% and 24.45% separately in 2016 (based on revenue).

In the past few years, the price of nuclear valves show an increasing trend and we expect the price may keep the trend in a short period. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of nuclear valves. Therefore, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. At the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for nuclear valves will become more weakened, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high end nuclear valves.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Nuclear Valves Market

In 2019, the global Nuclear Valves market size was US$ 4445.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9974.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 12.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Nuclear Valves Scope and Market Size

Nuclear Valves market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nuclear Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Nuclear Valves market is segmented into

Gate Valve

Globe Valve

Butterfly Valve

Ball Valve

Check Valve

Diaphragm Valve

Other

Segment by Application, the Nuclear Valves market is segmented into

Nuclear Island (NI)

Convention Island (CI)

Balance of Plant (BOP)

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Nuclear Valves Market Share Analysis

Nuclear Valves market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Nuclear Valves product introduction, recent developments, Nuclear Valves sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Velan

Emerson-Fisher

Copes-Vulcan (SPX FLOW)

IMI CCI

Henry Pratt

Samshin Limited

Metrex Valve

Daher-Vanatome

KSB

VAG-Armaturen GmbH

Schroeder Valves

BNL Industries, Inc.

Babcock Valves

Vector Valves

Toa Valve Engineering Inc.

The Great British Valve Group

Dynamic Controls Ltd.

ESI Technologies Group

FIRSA Valves

Sitindustrie Valvometal

Fluitek Orsenigo Valves

L＆T Valves

PECO Valves

Ridhiman Alloys

Jiangsu Shentong Valve

Zhonghe SuFa

Neway Valve

Shanghai LiangGong

Shanghai EHO Valve

Soovalve

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-nuclear-valves-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Nuclear Valves market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Nuclear Valves markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Nuclear Valves Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Nuclear Valves market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Nuclear Valves market

Challenges to market growth for Global Nuclear Valves manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Nuclear Valves Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com