Global Nuclear Valves Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Nuclear Valves market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Nuclear Valves market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Valves are devices that regulate, direct or control the flow of a fluid (gases, liquids, fluidized solids) by opening, or partially obstructing various passageways. Valves are used in many applications throughout the industrial, commercial, and residential industries. Nuclear valves refer to the valves especially applied in nuclear power plants.
The global nuclear valves sales is estimated to reach about 1161.5 K Units by the end of 2017, which is expected to get 2048.7 K Units in 2022. Overall, the nuclear valves products performance is positive with the current environment status.
Currently, there are many producing companies in the nuclear valves industry. The main market players internationally are Velan, Emerson (including Pentair Valves & Controls, Fisher Brand and etc.), Copes-Vulcan (SPX FLOW), IMI Nuclear, Henry Pratt, Samshin, Daher-Vanatome, KSB, BNL, Babcock Valves, Vector Valves and etc. Players in China like Jiangsu Shentong Valve, Zhonghe SuFa and Neway Valve are growing fast and achieve more and more nuclear valve orders from overseas market.
Europe is the biggest production areas for nuclear valves, taking about 26.34% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). North America followed the second, with about 24.85% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). In Consumption market, sales of nuclear valve in China will increases to 385.2 K Units in 2017 from 124.5 K Units in 2012, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. Europe ranks the second largest consumption area, with sales volume and market share of 164.7 K Units and 18.13% in 2016.
There are many different types of nuclear valves. Based on construction, the market can be segmented into: Globe Valve, Ball Valve, Butterfly Valves, Gate Valves, Diaphragm Valves and etc. Globe Valve and Diaphragm Valves are the most commonly used types, with market share of 28.89% and 24.45% separately in 2016 (based on revenue).
In the past few years, the price of nuclear valves show an increasing trend and we expect the price may keep the trend in a short period. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of nuclear valves. Therefore, to some extent, the companies are facing a risk of profit decline.
There are companies adding capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. At the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for nuclear valves will become more weakened, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high end nuclear valves.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Nuclear Valves Market
In 2019, the global Nuclear Valves market size was US$ 4445.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9974.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 12.1% during 2021-2026.
Global Nuclear Valves Scope and Market Size
Nuclear Valves market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nuclear Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Nuclear Valves market is segmented into
Gate Valve
Globe Valve
Butterfly Valve
Ball Valve
Check Valve
Diaphragm Valve
Other
Segment by Application, the Nuclear Valves market is segmented into
Nuclear Island (NI)
Convention Island (CI)
Balance of Plant (BOP)
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Nuclear Valves Market Share Analysis
Nuclear Valves market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Nuclear Valves product introduction, recent developments, Nuclear Valves sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Velan
Emerson-Fisher
Copes-Vulcan (SPX FLOW)
IMI CCI
Henry Pratt
Samshin Limited
Metrex Valve
Daher-Vanatome
KSB
VAG-Armaturen GmbH
Schroeder Valves
BNL Industries, Inc.
Babcock Valves
Vector Valves
Toa Valve Engineering Inc.
The Great British Valve Group
Dynamic Controls Ltd.
ESI Technologies Group
FIRSA Valves
Sitindustrie Valvometal
Fluitek Orsenigo Valves
L＆T Valves
PECO Valves
Ridhiman Alloys
Jiangsu Shentong Valve
Zhonghe SuFa
Neway Valve
Shanghai LiangGong
Shanghai EHO Valve
Soovalve
