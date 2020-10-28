Global Gas Barbecue Grills Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Gas Barbecue Grills market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Gas Barbecue Grills market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Gas barbecues is a kind of barbecues that use gas to heat. It can help you to create delicious gourmet food outdoors, delivering the authentic barbecue taste with complete convenience.

There are many Gas Barbecue Grills manufactures in the world, global Gas Barbecue Grills consumption will reach about 21851.8 K Units in 2017 from 16313.1 K Units in 2012. The average growth is about 6.02% from 2012 to 2017. In 2016, global revenue of Gas barbecue grills is over 3000 M USD.

Industry Chain

Upstream manufacturers including: ThyssenKrupp, Arcelor, Acerinox, Yieh United Steel, Ak steel, Posco, Avesta-sheffield, Nssmc, HBIS, BAOSTEEL, Posco. Downstream traders include: Depot, Sears, Costco, Frontgate, Metro,Lowe‘S, Menards, Target, WALMART, Homebase.

The classification of Gas barbecue grills includes Liquid propane (LP) Barbecues Grills and Natural Gas (NG) Barbecue Grills, and the proportion of Liquid propane (LP) Barbecues Grills in 2016 is about 68%.

Gas barbecue grills is widely used Family and Commercial activities. The most common use is family use, and consumption proportion in 2016 is about 80%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34.86% in 2016. Following North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 34.51%. USA is the largest consumption countries due to its popular BBQ culture.

Each of the Gas Barbecue Grills manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. To achieve better sales businesses, Gas Barbecue Grills manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Gas Barbecue Grills Market

In 2019, the global Gas Barbecue Grills market size was US$ 3498.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4842.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Gas Barbecue Grills Scope and Market Size

Gas Barbecue Grills market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gas Barbecue Grills market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Gas Barbecue Grills market is segmented into

Liquid propane (LP) Barbecues Grills

Natural Gas (NG) Barbecue Grills

Segment by Application, the Gas Barbecue Grills market is segmented into

Commercial Use

Family Use

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Gas Barbecue Grills Market Share Analysis

Gas Barbecue Grills market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Gas Barbecue Grills product introduction, recent developments, Gas Barbecue Grills sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Napoleon

Weber

Char-Broil

Char-Griller

Bull

Landmann

Fire Magic

Broilmaster

KitchenAid

Middleby

MHP

Coleman

Kenmore

Blackstone

Broil King

Dyna-Glo

Huntington

