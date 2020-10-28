Global Air Dryer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Air Dryer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Air Dryer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Air Dryer in this report mainly focuses on membrane air dryer, refrigerated dryer and desiccated dryer products.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Air Dryers in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia.
At the same time, North America is remarkable in the global Air Dryers industry because of their market share and technology status of Membrane Air Dryers. Some developing countries such as China grows at a good pace owing to large population and high economic growth rate, and they will play important role in the future.
In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry.
The price of Air Dryers differs from to, as there is a great difference among the Air Dryers quality from different companies.
Although the market competition of Air Dryers is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Air Dryers and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Air Dryer Market
In 2019, the global Air Dryer market size was US$ 2652.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3407.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Air Dryer Scope and Market Size
Air Dryer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Dryer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Air Dryer market is segmented into
Desiccant Dryer
Refrigerated dryer
Membrane dryer
Segment by Application, the Air Dryer market is segmented into
Electronics
Food&Berverage
Oil&Gas
Phamaceuticals
Construction industry
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Air Dryer Market Share Analysis
Air Dryer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Air Dryer product introduction, recent developments, Air Dryer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Atlascopco
Fusheng
Quincy
SMC
Pneumatech
Aircel
Parker
Van Air
Gardner Denver
BEKO
CompAir
Star Compare
Fscurtis
Zeks
