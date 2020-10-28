Global Commercial Deep Fryer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Commercial Deep Fryer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Commercial Deep Fryer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A commercial deep fryer is a cooking appliance used to deep fry food items and is primarily used in commercial kitchens and restaurants.

Manitowo, ITW and Middleby dominated the market, with accounted for 19.52%, 13.28%, 13.41% of the Commercial Deep Fryer sales volume market share in 2016 respectively. Henny Penny and Standex are the key players and accounted for 12.61%, 4.80% respectively of the overall Commercial Deep Fryer market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in North America. It has unshakable status in this field.

North America is the largest consumption region of Commercial Deep Fryer, with a consumption market share nearly 53.59% in 2016. The second place is Europe; following North America with the consumption market share 19.79% in 2016.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Commercial Deep Fryer Market

In 2019, the global Commercial Deep Fryer market size was US$ 368.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 520.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Commercial Deep Fryer Scope and Market Size

Commercial Deep Fryer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Deep Fryer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Commercial Deep Fryer market is segmented into

Gas Commercial Deep Fryer

Electric Commercial Deep Fryer

Segment by Application, the Commercial Deep Fryer market is segmented into

Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

Full Service Restaurant/Main Line Dining

Retail Outlets

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Commercial Deep Fryer Market Share Analysis

Commercial Deep Fryer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Commercial Deep Fryer product introduction, recent developments, Commercial Deep Fryer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Manitowoc

ITW

Middleby

Henny Penny

Standex

Electrolux Professional

Avantco Equipment

Ali

Yixi

