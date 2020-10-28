Global Metal Plating and Finishing Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Metal Plating and Finishing market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Metal Plating and Finishing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Metal finishing is a surface process of applying a thin layer of another metal, alloy or polymer film. It includes three major processes namely surface pretreatment, surface preparation and the actual coating process. The coating process is categorized basing on which type of element is present in the final coating process either organic, inorganic or hybrid. Due to corrosion and wear of metals it reduces its lifespan. Hence metal finishing is done to improve the life of metals thereby also improving the bonding, electric, shaping and aesthetic properties of it. Metal finishing job may include paints, ceramic coatings, lacquer and other surface treatments. The factors which affect the nature of deposit on the metal surface include current density, metal ion concentration, electrolyte concentration, plating bath solution and temperature.
The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as aircraft components, machine components, medical instruments, automotive components and so on. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
The market for Metal Plating and Finishing is fragmented with players such as Pioneer Metal Finishing, Anoplate , Lincoln Industries, CECO Environmental, Arlington Plating, Incertec, SPC, Coastline Metal Finishing, Dixie Industrial Finishing, American Plating, H&W Global Industries, Ctech Metal Finishing Inc, Nassau Chromium Plating Co and so on.
The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.
Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Metal Plating and Finishing Market
In 2019, the global Metal Plating and Finishing market size was US$ 496.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 632.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Metal Plating and Finishing Scope and Market Size
Metal Plating and Finishing market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Plating and Finishing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Metal Plating and Finishing market is segmented into
Electroplating
Electroless Plating
Segment by Application, the Metal Plating and Finishing market is segmented into
Aircraft Components
Machine Components
Medical Instruments
Automotive Components
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Metal Plating and Finishing Market Share Analysis
Metal Plating and Finishing market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Metal Plating and Finishing product introduction, recent developments, Metal Plating and Finishing sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Pioneer Metal Finishing
Anoplate
Lincoln Industries
CECO Environmental
Arlington Plating
Incertec
SPC
Coastline Metal Finishing
Dixie Industrial Finishing
American Plating
H&W Global Industries
Ctech Metal Finishing
Nassau Chromium Plating
