Global Automotive Electric Actuators Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Automotive Electric Actuators market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Automotive Electric Actuators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An actuator is a component of a machine that is responsible for moving or controlling a mechanism or system.
The global production of Automotive Electric Actuators is about 82 M Unit in 2016, Europe is the largest production region in 2016, the second largest production region is North America, in short, the Automotive Electric Actuators is mainly produced in developed countries;
The global consumption of Automotive Electric Actuators is about 82 M Unit in 2016; Europe is still the largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption volume is about 30 M Unit; North America is also the second largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption volume is about 23.5 M Unit, the market share is about 29%;
The average price of Automotive Electric Actuators is about 26 USD per Unit in 2016, the average gross margin is about 23.5%, the price shows down trend and the gross margin has the similar trend;
In the future, with the development of technology and improvement of economic level, and the stable demand in fuel cell industry, the Automotive Electric Actuators will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market.
Key manufacturers in these regions are Bosch, Denso, Delphi, Magna, Continental, Valeo, Magneti Marelli, Hitachi, Hella, Mahle. Bosch is the largest player with market share of 19% followed by Denso sharing 19% of the market. In the future, more and more companies will enter the market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Electric Actuators Market
In 2019, the global Automotive Electric Actuators market size was US$ 2938.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6227.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 11.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Automotive Electric Actuators Scope and Market Size
Automotive Electric Actuators market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Electric Actuators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Automotive Electric Actuators market is segmented into
Throttle Actuator
Fuel Injection Actuator
Brake Actuator
Body
Others
Segment by Application, the Automotive Electric Actuators market is segmented into
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Automotive Electric Actuators Market Share Analysis
Automotive Electric Actuators market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Automotive Electric Actuators product introduction, recent developments, Automotive Electric Actuators sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Bosch
Denso
Delphi
Magna
Continental
Valeo
Magneti Marelli
Hitachi
Hella
Mahle
