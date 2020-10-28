Global Fire Damper Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Fire Damper market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fire Damper market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A fire damper can be defined as “a device installed in ducts and air transfer opening of an air distribution or smoke control system designed to close automatically upon detection of heat.

The fire damper industry concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from China, USA, UK, Germany and Spain etc.

The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Ruskin, Greenheck and Nailor have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Germany, TROX has become as a global leader. In UK, Actionair leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Shandong and Jiangsu province.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as Greenheck whose plant is located in Tianjin province.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of 29.3%, followed by USA with 25.18%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 4.85%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from to.

The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

In the fire damper market, there still has a distinct feature that the import and export rate of this industry is not high caused by the fact that many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although China domestic companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising safety standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of fire damper will increase.

In 2019, the global Fire Damper market size was US$ 205.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 231.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.7% during 2021-2026.

Fire Damper market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire Damper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Fire Damper market is segmented into

Mechanical Dampers

Intumescent Dampers

Air Transfer Fire Dampers

Other Types

Segment by Application, the Fire Damper market is segmented into

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Marine

Other Applications

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Fire Damper Market Share Analysis

Fire Damper market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Fire Damper product introduction, recent developments, Fire Damper sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

TROX

Ruskin

FLAKT WOODS

Greenheck

Actionair

HALTON

Rf-Technologies

Nailor

Flamgard Calidair

MP3

Aldes

Lorient

KOOLAIR

BSB Engineering Services

Ventilation Systems JSC

Klimaoprema

Lloyd Industries

Celmec

Systemair

Air Management Inc

AMALVA

ALNOR Systems

Tecno-ventil SpA

NCA Manufacturing, Inc

TANGRA

Chongqing Eran

Shandong Zhongda

Jingjiang Nachuan

Suzhou Foundation

Dezhou Changxing

