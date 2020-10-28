Global Smoke Exhaust Fans Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Smoke Exhaust Fans market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Smoke Exhaust Fans market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Smoke exhaust fans which are used in emergency exhaust ventilation systems for forced extraction of smoke and heated gases and simultaneous transfer of heat generated by the fire away and beyond the limits of the serviced spaces where the ignition occurs. Such units are used in production, public, residential, administrative and other spaces. Such fans are capable of handling smoke and air mixtures with temperatures up to 600 °С.
The market volume of Smoke Exhaust Fans is related to downstream demand and global economy. Although there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, people’s requirement of air quality and safety is increased in many public places as well as workplace throughout the world, it is surely forecasted that the market of Smoke Exhaust Fans is still promising.
In terms of revenue over the period 2017-2022. Germany `s revenue accounted for the highest market share (19.06%) in 2016, followed by United K ingdom.
The Europe Smoke Exhaust Fans industry markets mainly concentrate in Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy. And the market is supplied by a combination of large multinational firms and smaller local companies. The leading global firms include Nicotra Gebhardt, Soler & Palau, Ventmeca, NOVENCO, VENTS and others. These companies tend to compete against each other globally to gain larger market. In many markets, these leading global firms also face competition from local players.
The Europe market of Smoke Exhaust Fans has mainly been driven by its downstream industry, the demand of Smoke Exhaust Fans in fire protection and kitchen is larger and larger owing to the increased requirement of air quality and safety. Economic investment and national policies are also the main growth catalysts for the market.
Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Smoke Exhaust Fans Market
In 2019, the global Smoke Exhaust Fans market size was US$ 170.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 188.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Smoke Exhaust Fans Scope and Market Size
Smoke Exhaust Fans market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Smoke Exhaust Fans market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Smoke Exhaust Fans market is segmented into
Centrifugal type
Axial type
Others
Segment by Application, the Smoke Exhaust Fans market is segmented into
Fire protection
Commercial kitchen
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Smoke Exhaust Fans Market Share Analysis
Smoke Exhaust Fans market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Smoke Exhaust Fans product introduction, recent developments, Smoke Exhaust Fans sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Nicotra Gebhardt
Soler & Palau
Ventmeca
NOVENCO
VENTS
Systemair
Elta Fans
Polypipe Ventilation
SODECA
Rucon
