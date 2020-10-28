Global Robotic Total Station Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Robotic Total Station market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Robotic Total Station market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Measuring robot, also known as robotic total station, is the measurement platform with automatic target recognition, automatic calibration, automatic angle measurement and distance measurement, automatic target tracking, automatic recording function. The primary use of robotic total stations is in surveying, which is critical and demands high precision. Robotic total stations are advanced, easy to install, reliable, and fast, due to which surveying applications contributed the largest share of over 44% in 2016.

This industries Concentration is very high. The three leading companies Hexagon, Topcon and Trimble share over 99% market and still keep their expansion by developing high-end products.

North America is the largest consumption region of Robotic Total Station, with a consumption market share nearly 39.42% in 2016. The North America accounted for the highest share of robotic total stations market in 2016, as it is a mature market for automation and robotic technology, which has already incorporated robots in various industrial and services sectors. Compared with other regions, there is high awareness in the Americas with regards to advanced technology and its advantages. This factor has contributed to the growth of robots and automation in the North America. The second place is Europe; following North America with the consumption market share over 33.35% in 2016. The industries and services sector are constantly trying to improve productivity by incorporating automated solutions and robotic equipment. The advantages of robotic total stations over traditional surveying equipment include factors such as cost reduction, precision, and speed, which are the primary considerations in mining and construction applications. APAC accounted for the smallest market share of robotic total stations market in 2016, as it is a cost-conscious region with small and medium-scale construction and surveying contractors who are averse to investing in cost-intensive technologies. However, the region is witnessing growth in the adoption of traditional total stations owing to increased awareness with respect to the advantages of robotic total stations.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Robotic Total Station Market

In 2019, the global Robotic Total Station market size was US$ 982.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1444.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Robotic Total Station Scope and Market Size

Robotic Total Station market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Robotic Total Station market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Robotic Total Station market is segmented into

0.5” Accuracy

1” Accuracy

2” and Other Accuracy

Segment by Application, the Robotic Total Station market is segmented into

Surveying

Engineering and Construction

Excavation

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Robotic Total Station Market Share Analysis

Robotic Total Station market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Robotic Total Station product introduction, recent developments, Robotic Total Station sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Hexagon

Topcon

Trimble

CST/berger

South

FOIF

Boif

Dadi

TJOP

