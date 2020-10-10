Global and China Lightning Arrestor Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Lightning Arrestor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Lightning Arrestor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A Lightning Arrestor is a device, used on power systems, which contains billions of electronic switches that divert lightning around sensitive equipment and protects them from damage of lightening and switching surges. There are four different classes of arresters, including station class, intermediate class, distribution class and secondary class.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Lightning Arrestor Market
The global Lightning Arrestor market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Lightning Arrestor Scope and Market Size
Lightning Arrestor market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lightning Arrestor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Lightning Arrestor market is segmented into
Below 35 KV
35-110 KV
Above 110 KV
Segment by Application, the Lightning Arrestor market is segmented into
Transmission Line
Substation
Distribution Line
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Lightning Arrestor market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Lightning Arrestor market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Lightning Arrestor Market Share Analysis
Lightning Arrestor market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Lightning Arrestor business, the date to enter into the Lightning Arrestor market, Lightning Arrestor product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
ABB (Thomas & Betts)
SIEMENS
Hubbell
Cooper
TOSHIBA
MEIDEN (TRIDELTA)
Streamer
Lamco
Shreem
Ensto
GE Grid
Jingguan
China XD
Fushun Electric Porcelain
Hengda ZJ
PG Toshiba (Langfang) Arrester
FVA Electric Apparatus
Silver Star
Yikun Electric
