Amino Acids Market Size, Share, Scope and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Amino Acids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global amino acids market reached a volume of 9.3 Million Tons in 2019. Amino acids are organic compounds that contribute to the development of protein in an organism. The human body requires approximately 20 amino acids to function and grow properly. Amongst these, nine amino acids, namely, isoleucine, lysine, phenylalanine, tryptophan, histidine, leucine, methionine, threonine and valine are considered essential. They help tendons, organs, arteries and glands to operate efficiently and play a vital role in the storage and transfer of nutrients. Amino acids offer various health benefits such as repairing tissues and healing wounds, particularly in muscles, skin, hair and bones.

Market Trends:

Nowadays, athletes and other sportspersons are increasingly consuming energy drinks, low carbohydrate food products, and nutrition bars and supplements to enhance their performance. This has encouraged manufacturers to introduce beverages and food items containing significant portions of amino acids. Besides this, amino acid-based surfactants are becoming more popular than traditional surfactants as they are derived from special chemical structures, and are human-friendly and less toxic in nature. For instance, N-acyl amino acid-based surfactants can be used in skincare and cleansing products due to their optimum detergency and solubility. Apart from this, amino acids also play a vital role in the animal feed industry as they help in improving the efficiency of protein utilization in the animals. On account of these factors, the global amino acid market is expected to reach a volume of 11.9 Million Tons by 2025, at a projected CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Type:

Glutamic Acid

Lysine

Methionine

Others

Amongst these, glutamic acid represents the price of market and most popular product type. Owing to its flavor-enhancing properties, this acid is majorly used in the food and beverage industry.

Market Breakup by Raw Material:

Plant Based

Animal Based

Currently, plant-based raw materials exhibit a clear dominance in the market due to their large-scale use in food and dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed additives.

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Food

Animal Feed

Healthcare

Amongst these, amino acids are most commonly utilized in the production of animal feeds.

Market Summary:

The report has analyzed the market on regional-basis which mainly include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, Asia Pacific represents the largest market, holding the majority of the total market share. The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players:

Amino Inc.

Ajinomoto Group

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

CJ CheilJedang Corporation

