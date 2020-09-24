Pentaerythritol Market Size, Share, Scope and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pentaerythritol Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global pentaerythritol market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Also known as tetramethyl methane, pentaerythritol (C 5 H 12 O 14 ) is a white crystal powder that is obtained from the reaction between acetaldehyde and formaldehyde. It is odorless, flammable, water-soluble, less volatile, resistant to alkali and non-hygroscopic. Besides this, it is biodegradable and less hazardous as compared to electrical transformer fluids. Consequently, it is extensively utilized in the manufacturing of alkyd resins, inks, lubricants, plasticizers, surface-active agents, explosives and insecticides across the globe.

The thriving automotive industry, in confluence with the rising construction activities, represents one of the significant factors propelling the pentaerythritol market growth around the world. Moreover, the increasing mining operations are boosting the demand for explosives worldwide, which, in turn, is impelling the market growth. Other than this, pentaerythritol tetranitrate, which is a derivative of pentaerythritol, is gaining popularity in the healthcare industry for the treatment of heart conditions. This is expected to drive the market further in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global pentaerythritol market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Breakup by Product Type:

Penaerythritol-95

Penaerythritol-98

Others

Breakup by Application:

Alkyd Paints

Alkyd Inks

Alkyd Adhesives

Plasticizers

Alkyd Varnishes

Radiation Cure Coatings

Lubricants

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Paints

Automobiles

Construction

Others

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Celanese Corporation

Copenor

Ercros S.A

Hubei Yihua Group Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Mitsui Chemicals Inc

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

