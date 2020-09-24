China Pollution Mask Market Size, Share, Scope and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “China pollution mask Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the pollution mask market in china grew at a CAGR of 10% during 2014-2019. Pollution masks are used as a protective face covering for filtering out air pollutants. These masks are essentially required to prevent chronic respiratory conditions, such as asthma, lung infection, COPD, etc. Pollution masks are equipped with different particulate respirators, including 3M, N95, N99, etc. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 in China has led to a rampant increase in the demand for pollution masks. Additionally, the China National Health Commission has also promoted the use of high-filtering specialized N95 pollution masks to minimize the risk of disease transmission.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-pollution-mask-market/requestsample

In the urban parts of China, the air pollution levels have drastically risen due to expanding vehicle fleet, growing construction activities, and heavy industrial discharges. The rising consumer health concerns coupled with increasing incidences of respiratory diseases have augmented the demand for pollution masks. Moreover, the growing disposable income levels have increased consumer’s expenditures on high-grade safety products, such as pollution masks. Additionally, several advancements in the particulate respirator technology have led to the launch of innovative product variants in the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the China pollution mask market to continue its strong growth during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Disposable

Reusable

Market Breakup by Filter Type:

Particulate Filter

Gas and Odor Filter

Grade Filter

Combination Filter

Others

Market Breakup by Particulate Matter:

PM 0.3

PM 1

PM 2.5

PM 10

Market Breakup by Standard Ratings:

N95

N99

N100

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Individual

Commercial/ Industrial

Other

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Institutional Sales

Retail Sales

Other

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

3M China Ltd.

Honeywell China Co. Ltd.

Uvex Group

idMASK Co. Ltd

Totobobo Pte. Ltd

China Maskin Co. Ltd

Xiaomi Corporation

Respro

Ohlone Press LLC

Reckitt Benckiser Household Products (China) Co. Ltd

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3f1pHvN

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Single User: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=2191&method=1

Corporate User: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=2191&method=3

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal