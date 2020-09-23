Depression Drugs Market Size, Share, Scope and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Depression Drugs Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global depression drugs market size reached a strong growth in 2019. Depression drugs, also known as antidepressants, act against the chemical imbalances of neurotransmitters in the brain. These drugs are used in the treatment of depressive disorders, anxiety disorders, chronic pain conditions and managing other addictions. Some of the widely available classes of antidepressant drugs are selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), tetracyclic antidepressant and dopamine reuptake blocker, which are prescribed with regular therapeutic sessions.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/depression-drugs-market/requestsample

The rising cases of depression among adults and adolescents represent one of the key factors driving the depression drugs market growth. Moreover, as the elderly population is continually suffering from chronic medical conditions and isolation from friends and family, the demand for depression drugs is escalating worldwide. Furthermore, leading manufacturers are investing in the development of novel drugs with minimal side-effects and extended results. This is anticipated to create a positive impact on the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward by IMARC group, the global depression drugs market is anticipated to reach to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Drug Class:

Atypical Antipsychotics

Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

Others

Market Breakup by Disorder Type:

Major Depressive Disorder

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Panic Disorder

Others

Market Breakup by Drug Type:

Generic Drugs

Branded Drugs

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these include:

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca plc

Novartis International AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Allergan plc

Johnson & Johnson

Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd.

Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ask Analyst and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/2zl9Ncd

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Single User: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1563&method=1

Corporate User: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1563&method=3

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 | www.imarcgroup.com

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800