Wind Turbine Components Market Drivers, Challenges, Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Wind Turbine Components Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global wind turbine components market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Wind turbine components convert the kinetic energy generated from the wind into electrical energy. They majorly include anemometer, multiple rotating blades, brake, controller, generator and gearbox, along with a nacelle, drive train, power transformer, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, etc. These components are generally manufactured by using raw materials, such as stainless steel, fiberglass, resin, iron, copper, aluminum, and plastic weathering and corrosion protection materials to enhance components’ longevity and functioning.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wind-turbine-components-market/requestsample

The rising demand for renewable energy resources, such as wind energy, and elevating electricity consumption across the globe are primarily driving the market for wind turbine components. Moreover, growing environmental awareness has propelled the adoption of wind energy systems in green buildings for independent power generation, thereby further contributing to the market growth. Numerous technological advancements have led to the adoption of 3D printed components by manufacturers for cost-effective and enhanced rotor blades production. Furthermore, the deployment of various policies by governments to encourage sustainable energy production will continue to drive the market for wind turbine components. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global wind turbine components market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global wind turbine components market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, wind turbine type and wind farm type.

Breakup by Component:

Rotator Blade

Gearbox

Generator

Nacelle

Tower

Others

Breakup by Wind Turbine Type:

Grid Connected

Standalone

Breakup by Wind Farm Type:

Onshore

Offshore

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Enercon GmbH

GE Renewable Energy

Nordex SE

Northern Power Systems Corp. (Distributed Energy Systems Corp.)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Siemens AG)

Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

United Power Inc. (United Power Technology)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3i5hibQ

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 |

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800