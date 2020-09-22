Saw Blades Market Drivers, Challenges, Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Saw Blades Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global saw blades market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. A saw blade is a cutting tool used to modify the shape of hard materials, such as marble, granite, metal, wood, concrete, etc. Few commonly used variants are circular saw blades, hand saw blades, band saw blades, straight saw blades, and chainsaw blades, with distinct tooth configurations to achieve desired cuts. Saw blades are generally coated with titanium, zirconium, or chrome, that are manufactured by physical vapor deposition for enhanced tooth durability, performance, and cut piece quality. As a result, these blades are widely used across the automotive, furniture, mining, and construction industries.

The expanding furniture manufacturing sector, coupled with the growing number of construction, remodeling, and renovation projects, is augmenting the demand for saw blades. The rising demand for decorative interiors and furniture based on the increasing consumer focus on décor aesthetics is catalyzing the need for high-quality saw blades for intricate designs and premium finish products. Additionally, numerous advancements have led to the development of automatic table saws integrated with monitors and sensors to avert accidents. Several manufacturers are heavily investing in creating advanced products with longer operational life and enhanced precision to reduce wear and tear. Moreover, rising adoption for power saws in the automotive industry to cut metal or rubber parts for the vehicle’s body, door seams, and seat frames, will continue to drive the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global saw blades market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global saw blades market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

Circular Saw

Band Saw

Chain Saw

Hand Saw

Others

Breakup by Application:

Wood Cutting

Metal Cutting

Stone Cutting

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

AKE Knebel GmbH & Co. KG

DoAll Company

Freud America Inc.

Kinkelder B.V.

Ledermann GmbH & Co. KG

Leuco Tool Corporation

The M K Morse Company

Pilana Knives A.S.

Simonds International L.L.C. (BGR Saws Inc.)

Stanley Black & Decker Inc

