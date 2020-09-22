Food Intolerance Products Market Drivers, Challenges, Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Food Intolerance Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global food intolerance products market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Food intolerance stands for a gastric reaction that is characterized by the inability to digest certain food products. It refers to a non-allergic food sensitivity majorly induced by various, sugar-, gluten-, and lactose-based food items. Individuals suffering from food intolerance generally consume specialized food and beverages that are free from gluten and lactose. These food intolerance products commonly include various dairy alternatives, such as soy, coconut, cashew almond, macadamia milk, etc., and gluten-free products, such as flour made up of potato starch, rice, chickpeas, soy, etc. Food intolerance products are free from allergens and prevent the occurrence of numerous gastrointestinal ailments, bloating, migraine, sore throat, irritable bowel movement, etc.

The growing incidences of coeliac disease and lactose intolerance coupled with the rising consumer health consciousness have led to the increasing demand for vegan and gluten- and lactose-free food products. The wide availability of these products across several distribution channels, along with their increasing incorporation into daily dietary habits for cholesterol management and digestion control by health-conscious consumers, is also propelling the market growth. Apart from this, several upgradations in healthcare technologies have led to the development of advanced testing procedures for diagnosing food allergies and intolerance. Additionally, the growing number of promotional activities by product manufacturers, coupled with the continuous product launches with aesthetically appealing packaging solutions, is also driving the market for food intolerance products. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global food intolerance products market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global food intolerance products market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, product type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

Bakery Products

Confectionery Products

Dairy and Dairy Alternatives

Meat and Seafood Products

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Diabetes-Free Food

Gluten-Free Food

Lactose-Free Food

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Abbott Nutrition

Amy’s Kitchen Inc.

Boulder Brands Inc. (Pinnacle Foods Inc.)

Conagra Brands Inc.

Danone S.A.

Schar AG/SPA

Fifty-50 Foods Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Company

Nestle S.A.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

