Fats and Oils Market Drivers, Challenges, Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fats and Oils Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global fats and oils market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Fats and oils include a wide variety of glycerol-based esters with triacylglycerols that are naturally found in both plants and animals. They constitute a vital part of a healthy diet based on the rich amount of essential fatty acids (EFAs). These EFAs help in providing energy, insulating organs, and transporting A, D, E, and K vitamins through the blood. Fats and oils are widely utilized in the food and beverages sector for flavoring, sautéing, frying, and enhancing the texture of various food items. Besides this, they are also utilized in the production of animal feed, pharmaceuticals, biodiesel, and oleochemicals.

The increasing trend of on-the-go food consumption, coupled with the rising inclination towards ready-to-eat and processed food items, has propelled the demand for fats and oils as preservatives and taste enhancers. Furthermore, the growing utilization of fats and oils in the preparation of numerous condiments, such as sauces, butter, mayonnaise, margarine, etc., is also augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the rising environmental concerns towards the high levels of carbon emissions from conventional fuels have led to the adoption of fats and oils in biofuel production. Additionally, the rapid shift from petrochemicals towards safer and efficient oleochemicals in the manufacturing of lubricants, detergents, soaps, varnishes, etc., is also driving the product demand. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global fats and oils market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global fats and oils market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, application, source and sales channel.

Breakup by Type:

Oil Type Palm Oil Soybean Oil Rapeseed Oil Sunflower Oil Olive Oil Others

Fat Type Butter Shortenings and Margarine Lard Tallow Others



Breakup by Application:

Food Applications

Industrial Applications

Breakup by Source:

Vegetable

Animal

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

