Egg Packaging Market Drivers, Challenges, Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Egg Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global egg packaging market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Egg packaging stands for the carrier materials, particularly designed for safe storage and transportation of eggs. Some of the commonly used egg packaging solutions include egg baskets, filler trays, and egg cartons. The egg baskets are manufactured by using raw materials, such as clean and odorless rice husks, chopped straws, or wheat chaff precisely shaped into firm walled crates or baskets. Several filler trays are fitted into boxes or cases that include egg cartons. These egg cartons are usually manufactured by using recycled paper, polyethylene terephthalate or polystyrene, and paperboard. Egg packaging materials primarily contain an additional protective layer or coating to prevent breakage and spoilage of eggs during storage.

The increasing consumer health consciousness, coupled with the rising shift from a high-calorie diet towards protein-rich food items, is augmenting the consumption of eggs, thereby bolstering the market for egg packaging. Furthermore, the growing inclination towards eco-friendly and innovative packaging solutions over conventional polymer-based packaging is also propelling the market growth. Additionally, the expanding poultry sector, along with the increased bulk sales of eggs across restaurants, bakeries, quick-service eateries, fast food joints, etc., is also catalyzing the demand for egg packaging solutions. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global egg packaging market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global egg packaging market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, material and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

Cartons

Trays

Containers

Others

Breakup by Material:

Moulded Paper

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polystyrene

Breakup by Application:

Retailing

Transportation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Brødrene Hartmann A/S

CKF Inc.

Celluloses De La Loire

Dynamic Fibre Moulding (Pty) Ltd.

Dispak Limited

Huhtamaki Oyj

Mauser Packaging Solutions

Ovotherm International Handels GmbH

Pactiv LLC (Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.)

Sanovo Technology Group

Sonoco Products Company

