Failure Analysis Market Drivers, Challenges, Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Failure Analysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global failure analysis market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Failure analysis examines the physical, chemical, and machinal causes for a particular failure of a piece of equipment by performing a systematic and logical investigation. Some of the common failure analysis techniques include Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (SIMS), Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDX), Focused Ion Beam (FIB), Broad Ion Milling (BIM), etc. These techniques help in concluding the root cause of the failure, securing future products and processes, and preventing financial losses and penalties. As a result, failure analysis is widely used across various industries, such as automotive, oil and gas, defense, construction, manufacturing, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/failure-analysis-market/requestsample

The rising adoption of failure analysis in optical and scanning electron microscopes for mineralogical and structural analysis of various materials is augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the growing popularity of focused ion beam systems to study biological samples and biomaterials is further propelling the demand for failure analysis techniques. Several automobile manufacturers also employ vision- and artificial intelligence (AI)-based failure analysis tools for accident reconstruction and to analyze performance and vehicle dynamics. In the coming years, the emergence of nanotechnology across diverse industry verticals, along with the introduction of stringent government regulations to ensure workplace safety, is further anticipated to drive the global market for failure analysis. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global failure analysis market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global failure analysis market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, equipment, technology and end use industry.

Breakup by Equipment:

Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

Focused Ion Beam (FIB) System

Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Dual Beam System

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Energy Dispersive X-Ray Spectroscopy (EDX)

Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry (SIMS)

Focused Ion Beam (FIB)

Broad Ion Milling (BIM)

Relative Ion Etching (RIE)

Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM)

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Defense

Construction

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

A&D Company Ltd.

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG (Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung)

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.)

Horiba Ltd.

Intertek Group PLC

JEOL Ltd.

Motion X Corporation

Tescan Orsay Holding A.S.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2RzL10V

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 |

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800