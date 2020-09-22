Industrial Sensors Market Drivers, Challenges, Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Industrial Sensors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global industrial sensors market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Industrial sensors identify environmental changes and provide subsequent signals or outputs. They analyze light, heat, pressure, temperature, voltage, moisture, motion, etc., and display the generated output on the screen to transmit information for further processing. Some of the common types of industrial sensors are proximity, velocity, inductive, photoelectric, capacitive, magnetic, and ultrasonic sensors. They enable machine automation by ensuring accurate positioning of mechanical components and providing feedback about their operational conditional.

The growing trend of digitization and industrial automation is currently driving the demand for industrial sensors. Additionally, rising demand for wireless devices and highly-efficient industrial units is also catalyzing the deployment of industrial sensors. These sensors help organizations in optimizing their output, monitoring plant assets, performing equipment fault diagnostics, and improving workplace safety. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of industrial sensors to monitor flood and water levels, environmental changes, traffic, and energy consumption is also inducing the market growth. Rapid integration of smart sensors with artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), providing on-chip processing, real-time decision-making, and signal processing capabilities to enhance industrial processes, is further propelling the market for industrial sensors. Moreover, the emergence of Industry 4.0 and extensive R&D activities are also anticipated to drive the demand for industrial sensors. Looking forward, IMARC group expects the global industrial sensors market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global industrial sensors market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, sensor, type and end use industry.

Breakup by Sensor:

Level Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Flow Sensor

Position Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Force Sensor

Image Sensor

Gas Sensor

Others

Breakup by Type:

Contact

Noncontact

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Mining, Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Chemical

Energy and Power

Healthcare

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

ABB Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation

ams AG

Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH)

Honeywell International Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Omega Engineering Inc. (Spectris Plc)

Panasonic Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

STMicroelectronics

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

