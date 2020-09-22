Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market Drivers, Challenges, Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a progressive and irreversible fibrosing interstitial pneumonia that directly affects the functioning of the lungs. In this condition, scar tissue is formed within the lungs that gradually spreads and causes difficulties in breathing and inadequate oxygen delivery to the body parts. IPF treatment is diagnosed using chest imaging, lung biopsies, pulmonary function and antibody tests, etc. Two of the most effective antifibrotic therapies include nintedanib- and pirfenidone-based drugs that improve lung functioning and reduce the risks of acute respiratory deterioration. They are also combined with oxygen therapy and palliative care for better comfort and recovery of the patient.

The increasing geriatric population who are prone to chronic respiratory diseases is primarily augmenting the demand for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment. Furthermore, the growing consumption of nicotine has led to a high prevalence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis among the millennials, thereby propelling the market growth. Additionally, increasing consumer awareness towards effective management strategies of IPF is also inducing the global market. The development of novel medicines, along with several advancements in the IPF diagnostic and treatment methods, will continue to drive the market for IPF treatment in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, drug class and end user.

Breakup by Drug Class:

MAPK Inhibitors

Tyrosine Inhibitors

Autotaxin Inhibitors

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Long-term Care Facilities

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

AdAlta Pty Ltd.

Angion Biomedica Corp.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cipla Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

Fibrogen Inc.

Galapagos NV

Liminal BioSciences Inc.

Medicinova Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Vectura Group Plc

