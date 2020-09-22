Hospital Gowns Market Drivers, Challenges, Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hospital Gowns Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global hospital gowns market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. A hospital gown is long, loose clothing generally worn by patients and healthcare professionals in hospitals, clinics, surgery centers, etc. It is made from hypoallergic materials with an excessive barrier effect, low particle release rate, and high tensile strength. Some of the common varieties of hospital gowns include examination, surgical, non-surgical, and isolation gowns. They enable convenient access to a particular body part requiring treatment and reduce the contamination risk from microbial and fungal transmission. Hospital gowns are available in various colors, patterns, and sizes and can also be customized as per special requirements.

The high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) caused by viral, fungal, and bacterial pathogens is primarily augmenting the market for hospital gowns. Furthermore, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has propelled the demand for high-quality hospital gowns across healthcare facilities to mitigate the risk of coronavirus infection. Moreover, the escalating number of hospital admissions and surgical procedures is also inducing the market for hospital gowns. Various product innovations, such as disposable hospital gowns with enhanced protection against pathogens and blood-borne diseases, are further augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of stringent government policies to ensure the safety of patients and medical professionals is further anticipated to drive the market for hospital gowns across the globe. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global hospital gowns market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global hospital gowns market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, risk type and usability.

Breakup by Type:

Surgical Gowns

Non-Surgical Gowns

Patient Gowns

Breakup by Risk Type:

Minimal

Low

Moderate

High

Breakup by Usability:

Disposable

Reusable

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

3M Company

Ameripride Services Inc. (Aramark)

Angelica Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

Dynarex Corporation

Hartmann AG

Kimberly-Clark Health Care

Lohmann & Rauscher

Medline Industries Inc.

Priontex

Stryker Corporation

Standard Textile Co. Inc.

