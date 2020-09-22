Live Chat Software Market Drivers, Challenges, Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Live Chat Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global live chat software market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Live chat software is a medium utilized by online ventures and organizations to communicate with customers and provide real-time information. It offers several benefits, including reduced support cost, enhanced customer satisfaction and convenience, increased market reach, etc. Live chat software has extensive applications across diverse industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, real estate, information technology (IT) and telecommunication, travel and tourism, education and training, BFSI, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/live-chat-software-market/requestsample

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced several organizations to work remotely. As a result, there is an increasing adoption of several real-time communication models, including live chat software. Furthermore, the rising deployment of cloud-based live chat software by various SMEs to expand their market reach is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, numerous companies are integrating customer relationship management tools with live chat software to improve customer experience and improve retention rate. Additionally, the growing adoption of live chat software by various end-use industries due to the emergence of new features, such as co-browsing and screen-sharing, social media integration, automated pop-up messages, and mobile support, also bolstering the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global live chat software market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global live chat software market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, deployment type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Informational Live Chat Systems

Customer Service Live Chat Systems

Sales Live Chat Systems

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Application:

BFSI

IT and Consulting

Retail and E-commerce

Travel and Hospitality

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Education

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Comm100 Network Corporation

Freshdesk Inc. (Freshworks Inc.)

Kayako

LiveChat Inc.

Liveperson Inc.

Logmein Inc.

Provide Support LLC

Pure Chat Inc.

SnapEngage LLC

Zendesk Inc

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3hEbkxF

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 |

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800