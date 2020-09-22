Water Purifier Companies Size, Share, Scope and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the global water purifier market report by IMARC Group, the market reached a strong growth in 2019. Hazardous materials released after farming and industrial processing lead to contamination of water bodies including lakes, rivers and oceans. Most of these pollutants have heavy metals such as zinc, lead, nickel, copper, cobalt, magnesium, cadmium, chromium and molybdenum that can harm human health. As a result, there has been a rise in the demand for water purifiers to suffice the need for clean water in the residential as well as the industrial segment. Further, manufacturers are launching advanced water purification technologies, such as activated carbon filtration and reverse osmosis, to expand their overall consumer base. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global water purifier market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years during 2020-25.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Top Water Purifier Companies:

LG Electronics

Unilever N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Kinetico Inc

Aquatech International LLC

GE Appliances

A.O. Smith Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Eureka Forbes Ltd.

Pentair Plc

