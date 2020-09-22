White Box Server Market Size, Share, Scope and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “White Box Server Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global white box server market size reached US$ 6.9 Billion in 2019. A white box server refers to a server computer system that is manufactured by Original Design Manufacturers (ODM) using Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) components. It can perform different memory and network connectivity functions efficiently and run major operating systems, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), Windows Server and virtualization software. Besides this, as it offers customization to data center professionals, it is extensively utilized in large data centers run by giant Internet firms such as Google LLC or Facebook Inc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/white-box-server-market/requestsample

Global White Box Server Market Trends:

The market is currently experiencing growth on account of the affordability and high degree of customizability offered by white box servers. In line with this, the growing trend of digitalization and increasing utilization of cloud services and big data analytics is also strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, there is a rise in the demand for enhanced uptime and flexibility in hardware designs. Consequently, consumers are increasingly opting for ODM services to build their networking equipment and software solutions. Some of the other factors that are anticipated to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years include the increasing use of open platforms, escalating demand for micro-servers and technological advancements, such as the construction of energy-efficient green data centers for controlling carbon emissions and electricity consumption. On account of these factors, the global white box market value is projected to reach US$ 17.3 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Breakup by Form Factor:

Rack and Tower

Blade and Density-Optimized Servers

Market Breakup by Business Type:

Data Centers

Enterprises

Market Breakup by Processor Type:

X86

Non-X86 servers

Market Breakup by Operating System:

Linux operating system

others

Market Breakup by Component:

Motherboard

Processor

Memory

Hard drive

Server case/chassis

Network adapter

others

Market Region Summary:

North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being:

Celestica Inc.

Compal Inc.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd.

Hyve Solutions Corporations

Inventec Corporation

MiTAC Holdings Corporation

Pegatron Corporation

Penguin Computing

Quanta Computer Incorporated

Equus Computer Systems

Super Micro Computer Inc.

Wistron Corporation

ZT Systems

Ask Analyst and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2KLYjEe

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Single User: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1908&method=1

Corporate User: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1908&method=3

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 |

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800