Investment Casting Market Drivers, Challenges, Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Investment Casting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global investment casting market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Investment casting, also referred to as precision casting, is an industrial process of producing ceramic, plaster, plastic shell, etc. It is one of the oldest manufacturing processes, which involves dipping of wax patterns or structure into the slurry of refractory materials. Some of the common materials used in investment casting include superalloys, steel, aluminum, titanium, etc. The process is widely adopted during the production of various machinery components, such as turbine blades, automotive components, medical equipment, firearm components, engine parts, compressors, etc. As a result, the casting process finds extensive applications across diverse industries, including automotive, aerospace, military, oil & gas, medical, energy, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/investment-casting-market/requestsample

The global investment casting market is majorly driven by increasing demand for manufacturing several aircraft components. The expanding military and defense sectors are further propelling the need for investment casting for producing high-quality, durable, and corrosion-resistant machinery parts. Moreover, the introduction of rapid drying equipment in the investment casting process for producing components at a faster rate and lower prices is further proliferating the market growth. Additionally, the rising need for lowering the fuel consumption rate and reducing carbon emissions from the automotive industry is further catalyzing the demand for advance and lightweight cast components. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global investment casting market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global investment casting market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, process type, material and application.

Breakup by Process Type:

Sodium Silicate Process

Tetraethyl Orthosilicate (Silica Sol Process)

Breakup by Material:

Superalloys

Steel

Aluminum

Titanium

Others

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace & Military

Oil and Gas

Energy

Medical

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Alcoa Corporation

CIREX bv (Signicast Corporation)

Dongfeng Metal Products Co. Ltd.

Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal Co. Ltd.

Impro

MetalTek

Milwaukee Precision Casting

Ningbo Jiwei Melt Mould Castings Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Wanguan

Precision Castparts Coporation

RLM Industries

Taizhou Xinyu Precision Casting Co. Ltd.

Zollern

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2FFWcm6

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]roup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 |

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800