In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Drivers, Challenges, Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. In-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) refer to various entertainment solutions provided by airlines to the passengers during a flight. It includes various services, such as audio-video streaming, internet browsing, gaming, text messaging, etc. In-flight entertainment and connectivity services can be used in numerous portable devices without any special adaptations. Such systems also include portable and non-portable hardware devices with wireless and wired options for communication and connectivity. IFEC is used by various commercial and business-chartered planes to improve and enhance the overall travel experience of passengers.

Increasing competition between airlines for providing better services and in-flight entertainment solutions is primarily driving the market for IFEC. Furthermore, the growing frequency of long-haul flights and rising passenger demand for seamless connectivity during the flight are also catalyzing the market growth. With the emergence of in-flight internet shopping portals integrated with IFEC system, several airlines are offering various duty-free products to the passengers only for onboard purchase. Additionally, the rising number of partnerships between virtual reality suppliers and airlines for providing in-flight, VR-based experience to their customers is further expected to drive the market for IFEC. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, aircraft type, component type, class, technology and end user.

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Business Jets

Others

Breakup by Component Type:

Content

Hardware

Connectivity

Breakup by Class:

Economy Class

Premium Economy Class

Business Class

First Class

Breakup by Technology:

Air-to-Ground Technology

Satellite Technology

Breakup by End User:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

BAE Systems Plc

Cobham Limited (Advent International)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Deutsche Lufthansa AG)

Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Corporation)

Rockwell Collins Inc. (United Technologies Corporation)

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Viasat Inc.

