Wearable Electronics Market Size, Share, Scope and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Wearable Electronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global wearable electronics market reached grew at a CAGR of 18% during 2014-2019. Wearable electronics refer to integrated computing devices that can be worn as an accessory or incorporated into clothing. They assist in managing time, reducing costs, handling emergency cases and improving the overall quality of life. In recent years, consumers have started to prefer wearable electronic gadgets like smartwatches and fitness bands to track their day-to-day physical activities. Moreover, progress in technology has led to the introduction of innovative wearable electronics which are gaining traction due to the inflating income levels of the consumers.

Market Trends:

In the early 2000s, the wearable electronics market was at a nascent stage. However, with the emergence of mobile wireless systems and growing demand for smartphones, particularly in the developing regions, the market witnessed a healthy growth. Wearable electronics now find applications in diverse industries such as sports, fitness, medical, healthcare, entertainment and aerospace. In the healthcare industry, these devices are employed to efficiently monitor the health, quality of sleep and step count of the user accurately and effortlessly. Moreover, these devices record the physiological data of patients who suffer from chronic conditions and enable timely medical interventions for them. The market is also being driven by a number of other forces such as the convergence of technologies, growing awareness about the benefits of IoT devices and increasing adoption of digital services. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global wearable electronics market to exhibit strong growth during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Products:

Smart Bands

Smart Watches

Smart Clothing

Smart Glasses

Head Mounted Displays (HMD)

Currently, smart bands represent the most popular type of wearable electronics due to the rising health and fitness awareness among the global population.

Market Breakup by Components:

Networking and Positioning Components

Power Supply Components

Sensing Components

Optoelectronic and Display Components

Control Components

Interface Components

Amongst these, power supply holds the majority of the market share.

Market Breakup by Application:

Consumer

Healthcare

Sports and Fitness

Industrial and Commercial

On the basis of applications, consumer applications account for the largest market share.

Market Region Summary:

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Presently, North America is the leading market, holding the majority of the global wearable electronics market share.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

Sony Corporation (SNE)

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

ADIDAS AG (ADDYY)

BAE SYSTEMS (BAESY)

Fitbit Inc. (FIT)

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

LGELECTRONICS (066570.KS)

Ohmatex

OMsignal

Nike

Recon Instruments

Rockwell Collins

Samsung

Seiko Epson

Vuzix

