Liposome Drug Delivery Market set to witness surge in demand over the forecast period of 2019-2027

Global Liposome Drug Delivery Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global liposome drug delivery market was valued at US$ 3.6 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Liposomes are considered novel drug delivery systems and defined as the vesicular structures consisting of bilayers formed spontaneously when phospholipids are dispersed in water. Liposomes aid in delivering drugs by the process of diffusion rather than direct cell fusion. The global liposome drug delivery market is driven by increase in therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Therapeutic applications include anti-fungal, anti-cancer, and anti-inflammatory drugs, in addition to therapeutic gene delivery. Major drugs formulated using liposome drug delivery are Doxil, AmBisome, and DepoDur. Liposomes also play an integral part in individualized medicine. Applications include accurate disease diagnosis, monitoring drug delivery, determining therapy response, and guiding minimally invasive surgeries.

North America dominated the global liposome drug delivery market in 2018 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The U.S. FDA received over 400 liposomal drug product submissions in the past few years; over eight products have been approved for sale in the U.S. Among the product submissions received, over 96% were investigational new drug (IND) applications, around 3% were new drug applications (NDAs), and over 1% were abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs).

Advantages of Liposome Drug Delivery

Liposomes are considered highly common and well-investigated nanocarriers for targeted drug delivery. Liposomes can be defined as phospholipid vesicles, which consist of one or more concentric lipid bilayers enclosed in discrete aqueous spaces. Both conventional and stealth liposomes have a natural ability to enhance the localization of anticancer drugs to solid tumors through the process of passive targeting. Liposomes are also effective in carrying both positively and negatively charged molecules, which offer a degree of protection to the DNA from the degradative process, and can carry large pieces of DNA, preferably as large as a chromosome. These advantages make liposomes effective drug delivery systems, which contributes to the growth of the global liposome drug delivery market.

Liposomal Doxorubicin to Lead Global Market

In terms of product, the PyroGene brand is likely to account for a major share of the global liposome drug delivery market during the forecast period. The products developed using liposomal doxorubicin include Doxil, which aids in the treatment of HIV-associated Kaposi sarcoma. Moreover, products developed by employing this product help reduce the toxicity and side effects associated with the administration of doxorubicin.

Extensive Utilization of Stealth Liposome Technology in Liposome Drug Formulations

In terms of technology, the stealth liposome technology segment is likely to account for a major share of the global liposome drug delivery market during the forecast period. Stealth liposome technology is extensively utilized in liposome drug formulations. The first of the liposomal drugs employed for human use were developed using this technology. Growth of the segment can be attributed to the presence of marketed drugs developed using this technology.

Liposome Drug Delivery Market: Prominent Regions

The global liposome drug delivery market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global liposome drug delivery market in 2018. The U.S. is the major market in the region. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to significant investments in research & development, rich pipeline of drugs, strong presence of leading players, rise in prevalence of cancer & other chronic diseases, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. The liposome drug delivery market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. The market in the region is anticipated to be driven by developing countries such as China and India. Rise in focus of market players on strengthening presence in emerging economies in order to leverage growth opportunities propels the market in Asia Pacific. Fujifilm Toyama Chemical constructed a new manufacturing facility at its Toyama Second Factory in Japan for the manufacture of liposomal formulations.

Significant Pipeline of Drugs by Key Players to Propel Global Market

The global liposome drug delivery market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players operating in the global liposome drug delivery market are Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Celsion Corporation, Ipsen Pharma, Pacira BioSciences, Inc., Luye Pharma Group, Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Johnson & Johnson, among others.

