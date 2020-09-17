Alpha mannosidosis Market projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Alpha mannosidosis Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global alpha mannosidosis market was valued at US$ 7.6 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

Alpha-mannosidosis is a rare genetic disease caused by the deficiency of an enzyme called alpha-mannosidase

It is hereditary autosomal recessive disorder and both chromosome copies carry mutations in the alpha-mannosidase gene MAN2B1

Alpha-mannosidase breaks down oligosaccharides. The absence of enzyme leads to accumulation of oligosaccharides inside the cell, resulting in damage of tissues and organs and leading to cell death

Treatment of alpha-mannosidosis is suggestive and supportive. Therapy is focused at preventing and treating the difficulties of the disorder

Some of the therapies include Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT), Peripheral blood stem cell transplantation (PBSCT), Enzyme replacement therapy (ERT), Gene Therapy and others

Patent-cliff To Drive Rare Disease Market to Drive Market

Orphan drugs are used to treat rare diseases. Alpha-mannosidosis is a rare genetic disorder. Medications for orphan diseases are very expensive ranging from US $ 2,00,000 to US $ 4,00,000 . The potential for big profits on expensive drugs is a major incentive for drug companies

Moreover, patents on several big-name drugs are soon expected to expire, opening the door to generic drug competition and reducing drug company returns. This patent cliff makes the rare-disease market more attractive for investment by the companies.

Bone Marrow Transplant Segment to Dominate Market

Based on treatment type, the global alpha mannosidosis market has been divided into bone marrow transplant (BMT) and enzyme replacement therapy (ERT). A bone marrow or cord blood transplant is a process to replace unhealthy bone marrow with healthy bone marrow. Bone marrow transplantation (BMT) has been shown to lead to balance of neurological function in some lysosomal storage diseases. BMT has been traditionally used to treat patients suffering from Alpha Mannosidosis, however, he high morbidity and mortality associated with the procedure has limited its use

The major limitation of BMT is that only a very small number of cells of bone marrow origin migrate to the brain and differentiate into CNS resident macrophages (microglia).

Hospitals End-user segment to be Highly Lucrative Segment

In terms of end-user, the global alpha mannosidosis market has been classified into hospitals and specialty clinics.

Hospitals market accounted for majority of the end-user market share in 2017 and the share is continuously expected to increase till 2027

Similarly, the hospitals market is expected to grow at considerable rate during the forecast period with increasing number of treatment procedures performed worldwide

The specialty clinics market are expected to grow at slow pace compared to hospitals market.

Competitive Landscape

The alpha mannosidosis market currently only one companyhaving their products marketed. However, many companies have their products in the clinical stages that would fuel the market growth. Zymenex is the leading player in the market focusing on R&D to fight genetic diseases.The company has developed Lamazym, a recombinant enzyme indicated for patients with alpha mannosidosis.

