Cell-Based Assay Market Size, Share, Scope and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cell-Based Assay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2020-2025”, the global cell-based assay market reached a value of US$ 15.2 Billion in 2019. The cell-based assay is an analytical method used to determine the concentration of a substance by observing its effects on living organisms (in vivo) or tissues (in vitro). Unlike biochemical assays, they study intact or fixed cells instead of quantifying cell lysate. They are widely utilized in sub-cellular localization, monitoring environmental pollutants and testing cytotoxicity. Apart from this, they are also employed to evaluate a vast array of biochemical, functional and biological effects including gene activation, cell signaling, cell proliferation, antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC), apoptosis and necrosis.

Market Trends:

The increasing incidence rates of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases is driving the demand for cell-based assays. For instance, they are widely used for screening mutagenesis in chronic myeloid leukemia. Moreover, owing to technological advancements, they are now widely used for drug discovery and toxicology studies. The advent 3D cell-based assays is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market. Apart from this, manufacturers are continually engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to formulate safer drugs using this technique, thus further contributing to the market growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the global cell-based assay market size is projected to reach US$ 24.7 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.6% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Product and Services:

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Software

Amongst these, consumables represent the most preferred product type.

Market Breakup by Technology:

Automated Handling

Flow Cytometry

Label-Free Detection

High-Throughput Screening

Others

Other major segments include flow cytometry, label-free-detection, high-throughput screening and others.

Market Breakup by Application:

Drug Discovery

Basic Research

ADME Studies

Predictive Toxicology

Others

Other major application segments include basic research, ADME studies and predictive toxicology and others.

Market Breakup by End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Government Institutions

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Presently, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies represent the largest end user.

Market Summary:

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Currently, North America holds the leading position in the market. The competitive landscape has also been analyzed in the report with some of the major players being:

Becton Dickinson

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

General Electric Company

Merck KGaA

Perkinelmer Inc.

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

Promega Corporation

Cisbio Bioassays Cell Biolabs Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Corning Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

