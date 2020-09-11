Drywall & Building Plaster Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Knauf Gips, Saint-Gobain, Etex
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Drywall & Building Plaster market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Drywall & Building Plaster market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Drywall & Building Plaster report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Drywall & Building Plaster report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Drywall & Building Plaster market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Drywall & Building Plaster market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Drywall & Building Plaster market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Drywall & Building Plaster market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Drywall & Building Plaster market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Research Report: Knauf Gips, Saint-Gobain, Etex, USG, Fermacell, Gyptec Iberica, Georgia-Pacific, National Gypsum, USG Boral Building, PABCO Building Products, American Gypsum, ROCKWOOL International, Continental Building Products, LafargeHolcim, Winstone Wallboards, China National Building Material, Kingspan, Yoshino Gypsum, Supress Products, Lime Green Products
Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Segmentation by Product: Drywall
Building Plaster
Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Segmentation by Application: Residential
Wholesale & Retail Buildings
Offices
Academic & Educational Buildings
Hotels & Restaurants
Others
The Drywall & Building Plaster Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Drywall & Building Plaster market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Drywall & Building Plaster market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Drywall & Building Plaster market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Drywall & Building Plaster industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Drywall & Building Plaster market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Drywall & Building Plaster market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Drywall & Building Plaster market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Drywall & Building Plaster Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Drywall & Building Plaster Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Drywall
1.4.3 Building Plaster
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Wholesale & Retail Buildings
1.5.4 Offices
1.5.5 Academic & Educational Buildings
1.5.6 Hotels & Restaurants
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Drywall & Building Plaster Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Drywall & Building Plaster Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Drywall & Building Plaster Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Drywall & Building Plaster Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Drywall & Building Plaster Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Drywall & Building Plaster Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Drywall & Building Plaster Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Drywall & Building Plaster Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Drywall & Building Plaster Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Drywall & Building Plaster Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Drywall & Building Plaster Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Drywall & Building Plaster Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Drywall & Building Plaster Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Drywall & Building Plaster Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Drywall & Building Plaster Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Drywall & Building Plaster Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Drywall & Building Plaster Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Drywall & Building Plaster Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Drywall & Building Plaster Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Drywall & Building Plaster Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Drywall & Building Plaster Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Drywall & Building Plaster Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Drywall & Building Plaster Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Drywall & Building Plaster Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Drywall & Building Plaster Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Drywall & Building Plaster Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Drywall & Building Plaster Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Drywall & Building Plaster Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Drywall & Building Plaster Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Drywall & Building Plaster Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Drywall & Building Plaster Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Drywall & Building Plaster Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Drywall & Building Plaster Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Drywall & Building Plaster Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Drywall & Building Plaster Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Knauf Gips
12.1.1 Knauf Gips Corporation Information
12.1.2 Knauf Gips Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Knauf Gips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Knauf Gips Drywall & Building Plaster Products Offered
12.1.5 Knauf Gips Recent Development
12.2 Saint-Gobain
12.2.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information
12.2.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Saint-Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Saint-Gobain Drywall & Building Plaster Products Offered
12.2.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development
12.3 Etex
12.3.1 Etex Corporation Information
12.3.2 Etex Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Etex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Etex Drywall & Building Plaster Products Offered
12.3.5 Etex Recent Development
12.4 USG
12.4.1 USG Corporation Information
12.4.2 USG Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 USG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 USG Drywall & Building Plaster Products Offered
12.4.5 USG Recent Development
12.5 Fermacell
12.5.1 Fermacell Corporation Information
12.5.2 Fermacell Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Fermacell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Fermacell Drywall & Building Plaster Products Offered
12.5.5 Fermacell Recent Development
12.6 Gyptec Iberica
12.6.1 Gyptec Iberica Corporation Information
12.6.2 Gyptec Iberica Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Gyptec Iberica Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Gyptec Iberica Drywall & Building Plaster Products Offered
12.6.5 Gyptec Iberica Recent Development
12.7 Georgia-Pacific
12.7.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information
12.7.2 Georgia-Pacific Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Georgia-Pacific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Georgia-Pacific Drywall & Building Plaster Products Offered
12.7.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Development
12.8 National Gypsum
12.8.1 National Gypsum Corporation Information
12.8.2 National Gypsum Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 National Gypsum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 National Gypsum Drywall & Building Plaster Products Offered
12.8.5 National Gypsum Recent Development
12.9 USG Boral Building
12.9.1 USG Boral Building Corporation Information
12.9.2 USG Boral Building Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 USG Boral Building Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 USG Boral Building Drywall & Building Plaster Products Offered
12.9.5 USG Boral Building Recent Development
12.10 PABCO Building Products
12.10.1 PABCO Building Products Corporation Information
12.10.2 PABCO Building Products Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 PABCO Building Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 PABCO Building Products Drywall & Building Plaster Products Offered
12.10.5 PABCO Building Products Recent Development
12.12 ROCKWOOL International
12.12.1 ROCKWOOL International Corporation Information
12.12.2 ROCKWOOL International Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 ROCKWOOL International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 ROCKWOOL International Products Offered
12.12.5 ROCKWOOL International Recent Development
12.13 Continental Building Products
12.13.1 Continental Building Products Corporation Information
12.13.2 Continental Building Products Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Continental Building Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Continental Building Products Products Offered
12.13.5 Continental Building Products Recent Development
12.14 LafargeHolcim
12.14.1 LafargeHolcim Corporation Information
12.14.2 LafargeHolcim Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 LafargeHolcim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 LafargeHolcim Products Offered
12.14.5 LafargeHolcim Recent Development
12.15 Winstone Wallboards
12.15.1 Winstone Wallboards Corporation Information
12.15.2 Winstone Wallboards Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Winstone Wallboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Winstone Wallboards Products Offered
12.15.5 Winstone Wallboards Recent Development
12.16 China National Building Material
12.16.1 China National Building Material Corporation Information
12.16.2 China National Building Material Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 China National Building Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 China National Building Material Products Offered
12.16.5 China National Building Material Recent Development
12.17 Kingspan
12.17.1 Kingspan Corporation Information
12.17.2 Kingspan Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Kingspan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Kingspan Products Offered
12.17.5 Kingspan Recent Development
12.18 Yoshino Gypsum
12.18.1 Yoshino Gypsum Corporation Information
12.18.2 Yoshino Gypsum Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Yoshino Gypsum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Yoshino Gypsum Products Offered
12.18.5 Yoshino Gypsum Recent Development
12.19 Supress Products
12.19.1 Supress Products Corporation Information
12.19.2 Supress Products Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Supress Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Supress Products Products Offered
12.19.5 Supress Products Recent Development
12.20 Lime Green Products
12.20.1 Lime Green Products Corporation Information
12.20.2 Lime Green Products Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Lime Green Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Lime Green Products Products Offered
12.20.5 Lime Green Products Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Drywall & Building Plaster Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Drywall & Building Plaster Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
