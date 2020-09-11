Drywall & Building Plaster Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Knauf Gips, Saint-Gobain, Etex

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Drywall & Building Plaster market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Drywall & Building Plaster market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Drywall & Building Plaster report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Drywall & Building Plaster report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Drywall & Building Plaster market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Drywall & Building Plaster market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Drywall & Building Plaster market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Drywall & Building Plaster market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Drywall & Building Plaster market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Research Report: Knauf Gips, Saint-Gobain, Etex, USG, Fermacell, Gyptec Iberica, Georgia-Pacific, National Gypsum, USG Boral Building, PABCO Building Products, American Gypsum, ROCKWOOL International, Continental Building Products, LafargeHolcim, Winstone Wallboards, China National Building Material, Kingspan, Yoshino Gypsum, Supress Products, Lime Green Products

Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Segmentation by Product: Drywall

Building Plaster



Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Wholesale & Retail Buildings

Offices

Academic & Educational Buildings

Hotels & Restaurants

Others



The Drywall & Building Plaster Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Drywall & Building Plaster market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Drywall & Building Plaster market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drywall & Building Plaster Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Drywall & Building Plaster Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Drywall

1.4.3 Building Plaster

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Wholesale & Retail Buildings

1.5.4 Offices

1.5.5 Academic & Educational Buildings

1.5.6 Hotels & Restaurants

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Drywall & Building Plaster Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Drywall & Building Plaster Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Drywall & Building Plaster Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Drywall & Building Plaster Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Drywall & Building Plaster Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Drywall & Building Plaster Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Drywall & Building Plaster Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Drywall & Building Plaster Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Drywall & Building Plaster Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Drywall & Building Plaster Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Drywall & Building Plaster Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Drywall & Building Plaster Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Drywall & Building Plaster Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Drywall & Building Plaster Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Drywall & Building Plaster Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Drywall & Building Plaster Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Drywall & Building Plaster Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Drywall & Building Plaster Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Drywall & Building Plaster Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Drywall & Building Plaster Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Drywall & Building Plaster Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Drywall & Building Plaster Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Drywall & Building Plaster Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Drywall & Building Plaster Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Drywall & Building Plaster Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Drywall & Building Plaster Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Drywall & Building Plaster Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Drywall & Building Plaster Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Drywall & Building Plaster Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Drywall & Building Plaster Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Drywall & Building Plaster Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Drywall & Building Plaster Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Drywall & Building Plaster Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Drywall & Building Plaster Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Drywall & Building Plaster Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Knauf Gips

12.1.1 Knauf Gips Corporation Information

12.1.2 Knauf Gips Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Knauf Gips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Knauf Gips Drywall & Building Plaster Products Offered

12.1.5 Knauf Gips Recent Development

12.2 Saint-Gobain

12.2.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.2.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Saint-Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Saint-Gobain Drywall & Building Plaster Products Offered

12.2.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

12.3 Etex

12.3.1 Etex Corporation Information

12.3.2 Etex Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Etex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Etex Drywall & Building Plaster Products Offered

12.3.5 Etex Recent Development

12.4 USG

12.4.1 USG Corporation Information

12.4.2 USG Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 USG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 USG Drywall & Building Plaster Products Offered

12.4.5 USG Recent Development

12.5 Fermacell

12.5.1 Fermacell Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fermacell Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Fermacell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Fermacell Drywall & Building Plaster Products Offered

12.5.5 Fermacell Recent Development

12.6 Gyptec Iberica

12.6.1 Gyptec Iberica Corporation Information

12.6.2 Gyptec Iberica Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Gyptec Iberica Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Gyptec Iberica Drywall & Building Plaster Products Offered

12.6.5 Gyptec Iberica Recent Development

12.7 Georgia-Pacific

12.7.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

12.7.2 Georgia-Pacific Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Georgia-Pacific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Georgia-Pacific Drywall & Building Plaster Products Offered

12.7.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Development

12.8 National Gypsum

12.8.1 National Gypsum Corporation Information

12.8.2 National Gypsum Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 National Gypsum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 National Gypsum Drywall & Building Plaster Products Offered

12.8.5 National Gypsum Recent Development

12.9 USG Boral Building

12.9.1 USG Boral Building Corporation Information

12.9.2 USG Boral Building Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 USG Boral Building Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 USG Boral Building Drywall & Building Plaster Products Offered

12.9.5 USG Boral Building Recent Development

12.10 PABCO Building Products

12.10.1 PABCO Building Products Corporation Information

12.10.2 PABCO Building Products Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 PABCO Building Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 PABCO Building Products Drywall & Building Plaster Products Offered

12.10.5 PABCO Building Products Recent Development

12.12 ROCKWOOL International

12.12.1 ROCKWOOL International Corporation Information

12.12.2 ROCKWOOL International Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 ROCKWOOL International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 ROCKWOOL International Products Offered

12.12.5 ROCKWOOL International Recent Development

12.13 Continental Building Products

12.13.1 Continental Building Products Corporation Information

12.13.2 Continental Building Products Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Continental Building Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Continental Building Products Products Offered

12.13.5 Continental Building Products Recent Development

12.14 LafargeHolcim

12.14.1 LafargeHolcim Corporation Information

12.14.2 LafargeHolcim Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 LafargeHolcim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 LafargeHolcim Products Offered

12.14.5 LafargeHolcim Recent Development

12.15 Winstone Wallboards

12.15.1 Winstone Wallboards Corporation Information

12.15.2 Winstone Wallboards Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Winstone Wallboards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Winstone Wallboards Products Offered

12.15.5 Winstone Wallboards Recent Development

12.16 China National Building Material

12.16.1 China National Building Material Corporation Information

12.16.2 China National Building Material Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 China National Building Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 China National Building Material Products Offered

12.16.5 China National Building Material Recent Development

12.17 Kingspan

12.17.1 Kingspan Corporation Information

12.17.2 Kingspan Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Kingspan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Kingspan Products Offered

12.17.5 Kingspan Recent Development

12.18 Yoshino Gypsum

12.18.1 Yoshino Gypsum Corporation Information

12.18.2 Yoshino Gypsum Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Yoshino Gypsum Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Yoshino Gypsum Products Offered

12.18.5 Yoshino Gypsum Recent Development

12.19 Supress Products

12.19.1 Supress Products Corporation Information

12.19.2 Supress Products Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Supress Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Supress Products Products Offered

12.19.5 Supress Products Recent Development

12.20 Lime Green Products

12.20.1 Lime Green Products Corporation Information

12.20.2 Lime Green Products Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Lime Green Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Lime Green Products Products Offered

12.20.5 Lime Green Products Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Drywall & Building Plaster Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Drywall & Building Plaster Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

