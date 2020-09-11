Dichloroethane (EDC) Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Dow Chemical, Occidental Chemical, SolVin

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Dichloroethane (EDC) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Dichloroethane (EDC) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Dichloroethane (EDC) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dichloroethane (EDC) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dichloroethane (EDC) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dichloroethane (EDC) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dichloroethane (EDC) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dichloroethane (EDC) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dichloroethane (EDC) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Research Report: Dow Chemical, Occidental Chemical, SolVin, Formosa Plastics, INEOS

Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Segmentation by Product: Vinyl Chloride Monomer

Tetraethylenepentamine

Others



Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Segmentation by Application: PVC Market

Construction Industry



The Dichloroethane (EDC) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dichloroethane (EDC) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dichloroethane (EDC) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Dichloroethane (EDC) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Dichloroethane (EDC) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Dichloroethane (EDC) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Dichloroethane (EDC) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Dichloroethane (EDC) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dichloroethane (EDC) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Dichloroethane (EDC) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Vinyl Chloride Monomer

1.4.3 Tetraethylenepentamine

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 PVC Market

1.5.3 Construction Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Dichloroethane (EDC), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Dichloroethane (EDC) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Dichloroethane (EDC) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Dichloroethane (EDC) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Dichloroethane (EDC) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Dichloroethane (EDC) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Dichloroethane (EDC) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Dichloroethane (EDC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Dichloroethane (EDC) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Dichloroethane (EDC) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Dichloroethane (EDC) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Dichloroethane (EDC) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Dichloroethane (EDC) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Dichloroethane (EDC) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Dichloroethane (EDC) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Dichloroethane (EDC) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Dichloroethane (EDC) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Dichloroethane (EDC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Dichloroethane (EDC) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Dichloroethane (EDC) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Dichloroethane (EDC) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Dichloroethane (EDC) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Dichloroethane (EDC) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Dichloroethane (EDC) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Dichloroethane (EDC) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Dichloroethane (EDC) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Dichloroethane (EDC) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Dichloroethane (EDC) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Dichloroethane (EDC) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Dichloroethane (EDC) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Dichloroethane (EDC) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Dichloroethane (EDC) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Dichloroethane (EDC) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Dichloroethane (EDC) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Dichloroethane (EDC) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Dichloroethane (EDC) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Dichloroethane (EDC) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Dichloroethane (EDC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Dichloroethane (EDC) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Dichloroethane (EDC) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Dow Chemical

12.1.1 Dow Chemical Corporation Information

12.1.2 Dow Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Dow Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Dow Chemical Dichloroethane (EDC) Products Offered

12.1.5 Dow Chemical Recent Development

12.2 Occidental Chemical

12.2.1 Occidental Chemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 Occidental Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Occidental Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Occidental Chemical Dichloroethane (EDC) Products Offered

12.2.5 Occidental Chemical Recent Development

12.3 SolVin

12.3.1 SolVin Corporation Information

12.3.2 SolVin Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 SolVin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 SolVin Dichloroethane (EDC) Products Offered

12.3.5 SolVin Recent Development

12.4 Formosa Plastics

12.4.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Information

12.4.2 Formosa Plastics Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Formosa Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Formosa Plastics Dichloroethane (EDC) Products Offered

12.4.5 Formosa Plastics Recent Development

12.5 INEOS

12.5.1 INEOS Corporation Information

12.5.2 INEOS Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 INEOS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 INEOS Dichloroethane (EDC) Products Offered

12.5.5 INEOS Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Dichloroethane (EDC) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Dichloroethane (EDC) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

