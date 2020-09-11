Desiccants Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Porocel, The Dow Chemical, INEOS

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Desiccants market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Desiccants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Desiccants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Desiccants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Desiccants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Desiccants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Desiccants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Desiccants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Desiccants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Desiccants Market Research Report: Porocel, The Dow Chemical, INEOS, Fuji Silysia Chemical, Hengye Molecular Sieve, Qingdao Makll, Zeotec Adsorbents, Desicca Chemicals

Global Desiccants Market Segmentation by Product: Physical Absorption

Chemical Absorption



Global Desiccants Market Segmentation by Application: Electronics

Food

Pharmaceutical

Packing

Air & Gas Drying

Others



The Desiccants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Desiccants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Desiccants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Desiccants market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Desiccants industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Desiccants market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Desiccants market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Desiccants market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Desiccants Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Desiccants Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Desiccants Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Physical Absorption

1.4.3 Chemical Absorption

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Desiccants Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Electronics

1.5.3 Food

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical

1.5.5 Packing

1.5.6 Air & Gas Drying

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Desiccants Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Desiccants Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Desiccants Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Desiccants, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Desiccants Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Desiccants Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Desiccants Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Desiccants Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Desiccants Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Desiccants Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Desiccants Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Desiccants Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Desiccants Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Desiccants Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Desiccants Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Desiccants Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Desiccants Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Desiccants Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Desiccants Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Desiccants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Desiccants Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Desiccants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Desiccants Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Desiccants Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Desiccants Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Desiccants Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Desiccants Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Desiccants Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Desiccants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Desiccants Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Desiccants Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Desiccants Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Desiccants Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Desiccants Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Desiccants Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Desiccants Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Desiccants Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Desiccants Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Desiccants Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Desiccants Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Desiccants Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Desiccants Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Desiccants Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Desiccants Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Desiccants Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Desiccants Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Desiccants Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Desiccants Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Desiccants Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Desiccants Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Desiccants Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Desiccants Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Desiccants Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Desiccants Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Desiccants Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Desiccants Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Desiccants Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Desiccants Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Desiccants Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Desiccants Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Desiccants Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Desiccants Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Desiccants Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Desiccants Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Desiccants Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Desiccants Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Desiccants Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Desiccants Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Desiccants Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Desiccants Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Desiccants Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Desiccants Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Desiccants Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Desiccants Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Desiccants Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Desiccants Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Desiccants Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Desiccants Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Desiccants Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Desiccants Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Desiccants Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Desiccants Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Desiccants Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Desiccants Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Desiccants Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Porocel

12.1.1 Porocel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Porocel Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Porocel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Porocel Desiccants Products Offered

12.1.5 Porocel Recent Development

12.2 The Dow Chemical

12.2.1 The Dow Chemical Corporation Information

12.2.2 The Dow Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 The Dow Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 The Dow Chemical Desiccants Products Offered

12.2.5 The Dow Chemical Recent Development

12.3 INEOS

12.3.1 INEOS Corporation Information

12.3.2 INEOS Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 INEOS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 INEOS Desiccants Products Offered

12.3.5 INEOS Recent Development

12.4 Fuji Silysia Chemical

12.4.1 Fuji Silysia Chemical Corporation Information

12.4.2 Fuji Silysia Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Fuji Silysia Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Fuji Silysia Chemical Desiccants Products Offered

12.4.5 Fuji Silysia Chemical Recent Development

12.5 Hengye Molecular Sieve

12.5.1 Hengye Molecular Sieve Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hengye Molecular Sieve Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hengye Molecular Sieve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Hengye Molecular Sieve Desiccants Products Offered

12.5.5 Hengye Molecular Sieve Recent Development

12.6 Qingdao Makll

12.6.1 Qingdao Makll Corporation Information

12.6.2 Qingdao Makll Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Qingdao Makll Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Qingdao Makll Desiccants Products Offered

12.6.5 Qingdao Makll Recent Development

12.7 Zeotec Adsorbents

12.7.1 Zeotec Adsorbents Corporation Information

12.7.2 Zeotec Adsorbents Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Zeotec Adsorbents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Zeotec Adsorbents Desiccants Products Offered

12.7.5 Zeotec Adsorbents Recent Development

12.8 Desicca Chemicals

12.8.1 Desicca Chemicals Corporation Information

12.8.2 Desicca Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Desicca Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Desicca Chemicals Desiccants Products Offered

12.8.5 Desicca Chemicals Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Desiccants Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Desiccants Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

