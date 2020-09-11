Cyclopentadiene Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Velsicol Chemical, Creasyn Finechem, Kolon Industries
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Cyclopentadiene market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cyclopentadiene market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cyclopentadiene report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cyclopentadiene report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cyclopentadiene market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cyclopentadiene market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cyclopentadiene market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cyclopentadiene market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cyclopentadiene market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cyclopentadiene Market Research Report: Velsicol Chemical, Creasyn Finechem, Kolon Industries, Triveni Chemicals, Hangzhou Dayangchem, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Braskem, Central Drug House(CDH)
Global Cyclopentadiene Market Segmentation by Product: Hydrocarbon Resin
Unsaturated Polyester Resin
EPDM elastomers
Poly nDCPD
COC & COP
Global Cyclopentadiene Market Segmentation by Application: Electronics
Automotive
Construction
Medical Field
The Cyclopentadiene Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cyclopentadiene market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cyclopentadiene market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Cyclopentadiene market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cyclopentadiene industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Cyclopentadiene market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Cyclopentadiene market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cyclopentadiene market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cyclopentadiene Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Cyclopentadiene Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Cyclopentadiene Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Hydrocarbon Resin
1.4.3 Unsaturated Polyester Resin
1.4.4 EPDM elastomers
1.4.5 Poly nDCPD
1.4.6 COC & COP
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cyclopentadiene Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Electronics
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Construction
1.5.5 Medical Field
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Cyclopentadiene Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Cyclopentadiene Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Cyclopentadiene Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Cyclopentadiene, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Cyclopentadiene Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Cyclopentadiene Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Cyclopentadiene Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Cyclopentadiene Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Cyclopentadiene Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Cyclopentadiene Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Cyclopentadiene Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Cyclopentadiene Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cyclopentadiene Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Cyclopentadiene Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Cyclopentadiene Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Cyclopentadiene Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Cyclopentadiene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Cyclopentadiene Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cyclopentadiene Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Cyclopentadiene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Cyclopentadiene Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Cyclopentadiene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Cyclopentadiene Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Cyclopentadiene Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cyclopentadiene Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Cyclopentadiene Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Cyclopentadiene Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Cyclopentadiene Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Cyclopentadiene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Cyclopentadiene Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Cyclopentadiene Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Cyclopentadiene Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Cyclopentadiene Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Cyclopentadiene Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Cyclopentadiene Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Cyclopentadiene Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Cyclopentadiene Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Cyclopentadiene Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Cyclopentadiene Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Cyclopentadiene Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Cyclopentadiene Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Cyclopentadiene Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Cyclopentadiene Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States Cyclopentadiene Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States Cyclopentadiene Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States Cyclopentadiene Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States Cyclopentadiene Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Cyclopentadiene Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top Cyclopentadiene Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Cyclopentadiene Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States Cyclopentadiene Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States Cyclopentadiene Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States Cyclopentadiene Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Cyclopentadiene Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States Cyclopentadiene Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States Cyclopentadiene Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States Cyclopentadiene Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States Cyclopentadiene Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States Cyclopentadiene Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States Cyclopentadiene Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States Cyclopentadiene Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States Cyclopentadiene Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States Cyclopentadiene Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States Cyclopentadiene Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States Cyclopentadiene Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Cyclopentadiene Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Cyclopentadiene Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Cyclopentadiene Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Cyclopentadiene Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Cyclopentadiene Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Cyclopentadiene Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Cyclopentadiene Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Cyclopentadiene Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Cyclopentadiene Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Cyclopentadiene Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Cyclopentadiene Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Cyclopentadiene Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Cyclopentadiene Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Cyclopentadiene Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Cyclopentadiene Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Cyclopentadiene Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Cyclopentadiene Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Cyclopentadiene Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cyclopentadiene Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cyclopentadiene Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Velsicol Chemical
12.1.1 Velsicol Chemical Corporation Information
12.1.2 Velsicol Chemical Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Velsicol Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Velsicol Chemical Cyclopentadiene Products Offered
12.1.5 Velsicol Chemical Recent Development
12.2 Creasyn Finechem
12.2.1 Creasyn Finechem Corporation Information
12.2.2 Creasyn Finechem Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Creasyn Finechem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Creasyn Finechem Cyclopentadiene Products Offered
12.2.5 Creasyn Finechem Recent Development
12.3 Kolon Industries
12.3.1 Kolon Industries Corporation Information
12.3.2 Kolon Industries Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Kolon Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Kolon Industries Cyclopentadiene Products Offered
12.3.5 Kolon Industries Recent Development
12.4 Triveni Chemicals
12.4.1 Triveni Chemicals Corporation Information
12.4.2 Triveni Chemicals Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Triveni Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Triveni Chemicals Cyclopentadiene Products Offered
12.4.5 Triveni Chemicals Recent Development
12.5 Hangzhou Dayangchem
12.5.1 Hangzhou Dayangchem Corporation Information
12.5.2 Hangzhou Dayangchem Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Hangzhou Dayangchem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Hangzhou Dayangchem Cyclopentadiene Products Offered
12.5.5 Hangzhou Dayangchem Recent Development
12.6 Chevron Phillips Chemical
12.6.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporation Information
12.6.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Cyclopentadiene Products Offered
12.6.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Recent Development
12.7 Braskem
12.7.1 Braskem Corporation Information
12.7.2 Braskem Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Braskem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Braskem Cyclopentadiene Products Offered
12.7.5 Braskem Recent Development
12.8 Central Drug House(CDH)
12.8.1 Central Drug House(CDH) Corporation Information
12.8.2 Central Drug House(CDH) Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Central Drug House(CDH) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Central Drug House(CDH) Cyclopentadiene Products Offered
12.8.5 Central Drug House(CDH) Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Cyclopentadiene Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Cyclopentadiene Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
