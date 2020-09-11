Cementitious Waterproofing Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| AQUAFIN, BASF, Clemons Concrete Coating
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Cementitious Waterproofing market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cementitious Waterproofing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cementitious Waterproofing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cementitious Waterproofing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cementitious Waterproofing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cementitious Waterproofing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cementitious Waterproofing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cementitious Waterproofing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cementitious Waterproofing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market Research Report: AQUAFIN, BASF, Clemons Concrete Coating, Evonik, Fosroc International, Mapei, Pidilite Industries, Polycoat, RPM International, Sika, W.R.Meadows, Grace, Xypex Chemical
Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market Segmentation by Product: Cementitious Waterproofing
Liquid Waterproofing Membrane
Bituminous Membrane
Bituminous Coating
Polyurethane Liquid Membrane
Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market Segmentation by Application: Water Treatment Plants
Bridges, Tunnels, Dams, Etc.
Railway & Subway Systems
Sewage Treatment Plants
Marine Cargo Docks And Ports
Parking Structures
Others
The Cementitious Waterproofing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cementitious Waterproofing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cementitious Waterproofing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Cementitious Waterproofing market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cementitious Waterproofing industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Cementitious Waterproofing market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Cementitious Waterproofing market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cementitious Waterproofing market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cementitious Waterproofing Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Cementitious Waterproofing Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Cementitious Waterproofing
1.4.3 Liquid Waterproofing Membrane
1.4.4 Bituminous Membrane
1.4.5 Bituminous Coating
1.4.6 Polyurethane Liquid Membrane
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Water Treatment Plants
1.5.3 Bridges, Tunnels, Dams, Etc.
1.5.4 Railway & Subway Systems
1.5.5 Sewage Treatment Plants
1.5.6 Marine Cargo Docks And Ports
1.5.7 Parking Structures
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Cementitious Waterproofing, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Cementitious Waterproofing Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Cementitious Waterproofing Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Cementitious Waterproofing Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cementitious Waterproofing Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Cementitious Waterproofing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Cementitious Waterproofing Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cementitious Waterproofing Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Cementitious Waterproofing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Cementitious Waterproofing Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Cementitious Waterproofing Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Cementitious Waterproofing Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Cementitious Waterproofing Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Cementitious Waterproofing Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Cementitious Waterproofing Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Cementitious Waterproofing Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Cementitious Waterproofing Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Cementitious Waterproofing Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Cementitious Waterproofing Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Cementitious Waterproofing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Cementitious Waterproofing Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Cementitious Waterproofing Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Cementitious Waterproofing Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Cementitious Waterproofing Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Cementitious Waterproofing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Cementitious Waterproofing Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Cementitious Waterproofing Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Cementitious Waterproofing Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Cementitious Waterproofing Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Cementitious Waterproofing Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Cementitious Waterproofing Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Cementitious Waterproofing Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Cementitious Waterproofing Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Cementitious Waterproofing Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Cementitious Waterproofing Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Cementitious Waterproofing Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Cementitious Waterproofing Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Cementitious Waterproofing Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Cementitious Waterproofing Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Cementitious Waterproofing Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Cementitious Waterproofing Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Cementitious Waterproofing Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Cementitious Waterproofing Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Cementitious Waterproofing Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Cementitious Waterproofing Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Cementitious Waterproofing Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Cementitious Waterproofing Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Cementitious Waterproofing Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Cementitious Waterproofing Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Cementitious Waterproofing Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Cementitious Waterproofing Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Cementitious Waterproofing Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Cementitious Waterproofing Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Cementitious Waterproofing Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cementitious Waterproofing Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cementitious Waterproofing Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 AQUAFIN
12.1.1 AQUAFIN Corporation Information
12.1.2 AQUAFIN Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 AQUAFIN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 AQUAFIN Cementitious Waterproofing Products Offered
12.1.5 AQUAFIN Recent Development
12.2 BASF
12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 BASF Cementitious Waterproofing Products Offered
12.2.5 BASF Recent Development
12.3 Clemons Concrete Coating
12.3.1 Clemons Concrete Coating Corporation Information
12.3.2 Clemons Concrete Coating Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Clemons Concrete Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Clemons Concrete Coating Cementitious Waterproofing Products Offered
12.3.5 Clemons Concrete Coating Recent Development
12.4 Evonik
12.4.1 Evonik Corporation Information
12.4.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Evonik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Evonik Cementitious Waterproofing Products Offered
12.4.5 Evonik Recent Development
12.5 Fosroc International
12.5.1 Fosroc International Corporation Information
12.5.2 Fosroc International Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Fosroc International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Fosroc International Cementitious Waterproofing Products Offered
12.5.5 Fosroc International Recent Development
12.6 Mapei
12.6.1 Mapei Corporation Information
12.6.2 Mapei Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mapei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Mapei Cementitious Waterproofing Products Offered
12.6.5 Mapei Recent Development
12.7 Pidilite Industries
12.7.1 Pidilite Industries Corporation Information
12.7.2 Pidilite Industries Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Pidilite Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Pidilite Industries Cementitious Waterproofing Products Offered
12.7.5 Pidilite Industries Recent Development
12.8 Polycoat
12.8.1 Polycoat Corporation Information
12.8.2 Polycoat Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Polycoat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Polycoat Cementitious Waterproofing Products Offered
12.8.5 Polycoat Recent Development
12.9 RPM International
12.9.1 RPM International Corporation Information
12.9.2 RPM International Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 RPM International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 RPM International Cementitious Waterproofing Products Offered
12.9.5 RPM International Recent Development
12.10 Sika
12.10.1 Sika Corporation Information
12.10.2 Sika Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Sika Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Sika Cementitious Waterproofing Products Offered
12.10.5 Sika Recent Development
12.12 Grace
12.12.1 Grace Corporation Information
12.12.2 Grace Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Grace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Grace Products Offered
12.12.5 Grace Recent Development
12.13 Xypex Chemical
12.13.1 Xypex Chemical Corporation Information
12.13.2 Xypex Chemical Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Xypex Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Xypex Chemical Products Offered
12.13.5 Xypex Chemical Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Cementitious Waterproofing Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Cementitious Waterproofing Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
