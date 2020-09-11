Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Cytec Industries, Toray Industries, SGL-Group
“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Research Report: Cytec Industries, Toray Industries, SGL-Group, Hexcel, Teijin, Mitsubishi Rayon, Hyosung, Plasan Carbon Composites
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Segmentation by Product: Thermosetting
Thermoplastic
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace And Defense
Wind Energy
Automobile
Manufacture
Marine
Others
The Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Thermosetting
1.4.3 Thermoplastic
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Aerospace And Defense
1.5.3 Wind Energy
1.5.4 Automobile
1.5.5 Manufacture
1.5.6 Marine
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Cytec Industries
12.1.1 Cytec Industries Corporation Information
12.1.2 Cytec Industries Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cytec Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Cytec Industries Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Products Offered
12.1.5 Cytec Industries Recent Development
12.2 Toray Industries
12.2.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information
12.2.2 Toray Industries Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Toray Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Toray Industries Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Products Offered
12.2.5 Toray Industries Recent Development
12.3 SGL-Group
12.3.1 SGL-Group Corporation Information
12.3.2 SGL-Group Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 SGL-Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 SGL-Group Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Products Offered
12.3.5 SGL-Group Recent Development
12.4 Hexcel
12.4.1 Hexcel Corporation Information
12.4.2 Hexcel Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Hexcel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Hexcel Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Products Offered
12.4.5 Hexcel Recent Development
12.5 Teijin
12.5.1 Teijin Corporation Information
12.5.2 Teijin Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Teijin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Teijin Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Products Offered
12.5.5 Teijin Recent Development
12.6 Mitsubishi Rayon
12.6.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information
12.6.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Products Offered
12.6.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Development
12.7 Hyosung
12.7.1 Hyosung Corporation Information
12.7.2 Hyosung Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Hyosung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Hyosung Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Products Offered
12.7.5 Hyosung Recent Development
12.8 Plasan Carbon Composites
12.8.1 Plasan Carbon Composites Corporation Information
12.8.2 Plasan Carbon Composites Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Plasan Carbon Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Plasan Carbon Composites Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Products Offered
12.8.5 Plasan Carbon Composites Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
