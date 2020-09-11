COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Smart Education and Learning Market

The global smart education and learning market is all set to witness upward graph of revenues in the tenure of 2020 to 2030. One of the key reasons supporting this growth is increasing inclination among multinational companies toward the use of e-learning techniques to train their employees by executing various training programs effectively.

TMR’s upcoming research report on the global smart education and learning market offers comprehensive data and analysis on latest trends, competitive landscape, and regional opportunities in the market. As a result, this report works is a promising guidebook for the smart education and learning market for the estimated period of 2020 to 2030.

Global Smart Education and Learning Market: Growth Dynamics

In recent period, smart education and learning techniques are gaining popularity owing their advantages such as convenience, improved focus, and cost-effectiveness. Growing demand for interactive learning methods including mobile educational applications and gamification is one of the key factors stimulating the growth of the global smart education and learning market.

Global Smart Education and Learning Market: Competitive Analysis

Key leaders in the global smart education and learning market are concentrating on strengthening their customer base. Thus, they are growing engagement in alliances and joint ventures. Besides, many vendors are focused on their regional expansion.

Some of key players in the global smart education and learning market are:

Blackboard Inc.

Adobe

D2L Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ellucian Company L.P.

Educomp Solutions Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

McGraw-Hill

Pearson

Global Smart Education and Learning Market: Regional Assessment

North America is one of the dominant regions in the smart education and learning market. Key factors attributed to this growth are presence of larger customer base as well as well-entrenched ICT solution providers in this region.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements: