RF Microwave for 5G Market 2020- COVID-19 Analysis, Size, Share to Witness Uptrend with Robust Sales Volume

The global RF-microwave for 5G market is projected to reach value of ~US$ 5 Bn by 2027. The RF-microwave for 5G market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~20% from 2019 to 2027. Expansion of the RF-microwave for 5G market can be attributed to increase in investments for 5G, and growing requirement to boost communication signals. Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global RF-microwave for 5G market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, during the forecast period

Increasing Government Support: Opportunity

In order to deploy network, telecom vendors and equipment suppliers have to follow certain regulations and policies that are put forth by the government of the country where the network is to be established. Moreover, governments are supporting the development of the 5G network and take various initiatives. Following are some of the regulatory standards mandated for deploying the network:

In 2013, the European Commission initiated a Public Private Partnership on 5G (5G PPP). This initiative was to supplement the innovation and research in 5G technology. The Commission also established the European 5G Observatory in 2018 in order to monitor the progress of the 5G action plan. In recent years, reducing the price by promoting and regulating the European spectrum is one of the priorities of European policymakers.

In recent years, the U.S. Government has been supportive through a number of initiatives that have resulted in the emergence of many spectrum bands that are used for commercial purposes. For instance, Federal Communications Commission has proposed unlicensed frequencies in 57–71 GHz for 5G use and has authorized LTE-LAA & LTE-U devices in the 5 GHz band.

Additionally, ‘Made in China 2025,’ launched by the government has drawn up supporting policies for 5G.

RF-Microwave for 5G Market: Market Segmentation

The global RF-microwave for 5G market has been segmented based on component, application, and region. In terms of component, the RF-microwave for 5G market has been segmented into antennas, cable assemblies, connectors, and others (terminations, etc.). Based on application, the market is segmented into test measurement, telecommunication services, and others.

RF-Microwave for 5G Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global RF-microwave for 5G market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific dominates the global RF-microwave for 5G market and accounted for 38.1% share by the end of 2019. It is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Additionally, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a growth rate (CAGR) of 23% during the forecast period.

The RF-microwave for 5G market in North America is projected to expand at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period, due to increasing investment for 5G infrastructure playing a big role in deploying advanced solutions in the region. The RF-microwave for 5G market in Europe and South America is expected to expand moderately during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global RF-microwave for 5G market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries which offer considerable opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis for the RF-microwave for 5G market.

RF-Microwave for 5G Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global RF-microwave for 5G market. Key players profiled in the report include CommScope, Inc., HUBER+SUHNER AG, Junkosha Inc., Maury Microwave Corporation, Millimeter Wave Technologies, Pasternack Enterprises, Radiall SA, Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Santron Inc., Sensorview Co., LTD, SV Microwave, and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.