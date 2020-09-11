Triethanolamine Market : Review, Research, Statistics and Growth by 2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Triethanolamine (TEOA): Introduction

Triethanolamine (TEOA) is a viscous, oily organic chemical compound, which obtained from a chemical reaction between ethylene oxide and aqueous ammonia. As triethanolamine is from ethanolamine family, it is a water-soluble chemical. As both, ethylene oxide and ammonia are toxic chemicals, it makes triethanolamine a harsh chemical with ammonia-like odor. It is a colorless and thick liquid, however, its impurities can be identified when triethanolamine turns yellow. Triethanolamine shows properties of both amines and alcohols, exhibiting bifunctional nature. Triethanolamine, when used in conjunction with fatty acids, converts acid to salt, acting as a base.

Apart from its primary use as a pH adjuster, triethanolamine is popularly used as a buffering agent, masking agent, and fragrance ingredient in various personal care products. The triethanolamine (TEOA) market is witnessing healthy growth, which is mainly attributed to the increasing popularity of the applications of triethanolamine in cosmetics & personal care products. Manufacturers in the triethanolamine (TEOA) market are focusing on leveraging the wide range of industrial as well as consumer applications of triethanolamine to establish a stronger presence in the market.

Apart from the applications of triethanolamine in the cosmetics & personal care industry, paints & coatings industry, leather & textile industry, and pharmaceutical industry are among the leading end-user industries of triethanolamine. Being an organic additive, triethanolamine also plays an important role in accelerating the process of grinding of cement clinkers. The mounting number of end-use applications of triethanolamine is expected to remain one of the fundamental drivers for the growth of the triethanolamine (TEOA) market in the upcoming years.

Triethanolamine (TEOA) Market Dynamics

The versatile range of industrial applications of triethanolamine remains the most important driving engine for the development of the triethanolamine (TEOA) market. Manufacturers in the triethanolamine (TEOA) market are targeting the fastest-growing end-user industries, such as cosmetics & personal care and paints & coatings, to improve profitable sales of triethanolamine in the upcoming years. The applications of triethanolamine as a pH controller in cosmetics & personal care products are expected to provide a major boost to the growth of the triethanolamine (TEOA) market in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, its applications in agricultural products and de-icing products play an important role in the expansion of the triethanolamine (TEOA) market.

However, consumers are becoming more conscious about the ingredients of cosmetics before making a purchase, and the toxic nature of triethanolamine may make a negative impact on the dynamics of the triethanolamine (TEOA) market. The negative effects of triethanolamine in cosmetic products involve skin and eye irritation and it can also cause respiratory diseases due to long term use of personal care products manufactured using triethanolamine. Various medical studies have found that triethanolamine in several personal care products, such as sunscreen and ear drops, have caused allergic reactions among a majority of consumers. Growing awareness about the potential hazards of using cosmetic products manufactured using triethanolamine may make a negative impact on the growth of the triethanolamine (TEOA) market in the coming future.

Triethanolamine (TEOA) Market Segmentation

The global triethanolamine (TEOA) market can be segmented based on its product types and its end-user industrial applications.

Depending on the product types, the global triethanolamine market can be segmented as:

Triethanolamine ≤85%

Triethanolamine 85%-99%

Triethanolamine ≥99%

Other

Based on the end-user industrial applications of triethanolamine, the global market for triethanolamine can be segmented as:

Power, Energy & Oil Industry

Inks, Paints & Coatings Industry

Engineering & Metal Treatment Industry

Cosmetics & Personal Care Industry

Leather & Textile Industry

Other

Triethanolamine (TEOA) Market: Regional Outlook

The growth prospects of the triethanolamine (TEOA) markets in developed regions such as North America and Europe are mainly influenced by the imposition of strict rules and regulations on the use of triethanolamine in cosmetic products. The FDA regulates the use of triethanolamine in various cosmetics & personal care products to identify the toxicity of these products and ensure the safety of consumers. The need for gaining FDA approval for cosmetics manufactured using triethanolamine may restrict the demand for triethanolamine in the North American region. Meanwhile, increasing demand for triethanolamine in the manufacturing laundry detergents manufactured in developing nations may mark significant growth of the triethanolamine (TEOA) markets in emerging economies in the coming future.

Triethanolamine (TEOA): Key Market Participants

Offering a broad spectrum of end-use applications opportunities is expected to become a popular trend among stakeholders in the triethanolamine (TEOA) market. The target applications of triethanolamine in rapidly-growing end-use industries, such as textile and detergents, are making a significant impact on the important manufacturing strategies adopted by leading manufacturers in the triethanolamine (TEOA) market. Some of the important stakeholders in the triethanolamine (TEOA) market profiled in the report include:

BASF

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman

INEOS

Xianlin

Nippon Shokubai

SABIC

AkzoNobel

PETRO-CHEMICAL

Fushun Beifang

Jinyan

ZHONGXIN CHEMICAL

Qingming Chemical

Beifang Huifeng

Yinyan Specialty

